Full Achievements and Trophies list for Stray

Explore the entirety of Stray’s city and earn all of its achievements along the way.

Image via BlueTwelve Studio

Exploration is central to Stray’s gameplay loop, with trying new things and interacting with its surroundings being the cat’s only means of finding its way through the city toward home. While some environment-based puzzle solutions are required for progression, several of the more esoteric events and item pickups will unlock one of the game’s 24 achievements.

All Stray achievements

Image via BlueTwelve Studio

The following list includes all of Stray’s available achievements and trophies. Any achievements that are given an explicit hint will have them listed.

A Little ChattyMeow 100 Times.
Al-Cat-RazGo to jail.
BadgesCollect all badges.
Boom Chat KalakaDunk the basketball.
Can’t Cat-ch MeComplete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught.
Cat-a-PultJump 500 times.
Cat-a-stropheTry to play mahjong with the robots.
Cat Got Your Tongue?Have B-12 translate a robot.
Cat’s Best FriendNuzzle up against five robots.
CatwalkReach Midtown.
Curiosity Killed the CatWear the paper bag.
Eye OpenerComplete the game and open the city.
I am SpeedComplete the game in less than two hours.
I Remember!Gather all B-12 memories.
MeowlodyBring all the music sheets to Morusque.
Missed JumpFall inside the city.
No More LivesDie nine times.
Not AloneMeet B-12.
PacifistComplete the Sewers without killing any Zurks.
Productive DaySleep for more than one hour.
ScratchScratch the vinyl in the club.
SneakittyGo through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels.
Télé à chatBrowse through all of the TV channels.
TerritoryScratch in every chapter.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved