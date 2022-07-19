Full Achievements and Trophies list for Stray
Explore the entirety of Stray’s city and earn all of its achievements along the way.
Exploration is central to Stray’s gameplay loop, with trying new things and interacting with its surroundings being the cat’s only means of finding its way through the city toward home. While some environment-based puzzle solutions are required for progression, several of the more esoteric events and item pickups will unlock one of the game’s 24 achievements.
All Stray achievements
The following list includes all of Stray’s available achievements and trophies. Any achievements that are given an explicit hint will have them listed.
|A Little Chatty
|Meow 100 Times.
|Al-Cat-Raz
|Go to jail.
|Badges
|Collect all badges.
|Boom Chat Kalaka
|Dunk the basketball.
|Can’t Cat-ch Me
|Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught.
|Cat-a-Pult
|Jump 500 times.
|Cat-a-strophe
|Try to play mahjong with the robots.
|Cat Got Your Tongue?
|Have B-12 translate a robot.
|Cat’s Best Friend
|Nuzzle up against five robots.
|Catwalk
|Reach Midtown.
|Curiosity Killed the Cat
|Wear the paper bag.
|Eye Opener
|Complete the game and open the city.
|I am Speed
|Complete the game in less than two hours.
|I Remember!
|Gather all B-12 memories.
|Meowlody
|Bring all the music sheets to Morusque.
|Missed Jump
|Fall inside the city.
|No More Lives
|Die nine times.
|Not Alone
|Meet B-12.
|Pacifist
|Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks.
|Productive Day
|Sleep for more than one hour.
|Scratch
|Scratch the vinyl in the club.
|Sneakitty
|Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels.
|Télé à chat
|Browse through all of the TV channels.
|Territory
|Scratch in every chapter.