Does the Game Pass version of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition have achievements?

While the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy is available across all modern platforms, the Game Pass version of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition sticks out because the titles can’t be purchased separately. Xbox Game Pass is the only way you can selectively install GTA San Andreas. We already knew that the remastered package would introduce new trophies and achievements, but you might notice something strange upon starting San Andreas.

When examining the Game Activity tab while running the game, the Xbox Guide menu tells you that achievements aren’t supported. This might lead you to wonder whether this was the compromise for playing through Game Pass, but don’t worry. In actuality, you still unlock achievements for meeting the specified requirements. There is also a workaround for viewing the achievements list if it’s important to you.

If you view any friend’s profile and compare achievements with them, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will show up even if the person hasn’t played it. From here, you can view the entire list, though this method has downsides beyond the extra hoops. There is no way to filter between locked and unlocked achievements. You also can’t pin achievements to track them if that’s a feature you use often.