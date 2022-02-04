Dying Light 2 Edition Differences – What is included in each edition of Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Which edition is right for you?
Fans of Dying Light 2 Stay Human have multiple options when it comes to purchasing the game. Dying Light 2 Stay Human come in four tiers: Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate, and Collector’s. While the standard edition contains only the game itself, the other editions have a slew of extra bonuses.
If you’re uncertain about which edition to get or wondering if the extra cost of a higher edition tier will be worth it, our guide details exactly what you’ll be getting with each edition of the game. Keep in mind that the bonuses offered in each tier are the same regardless if you’re buying on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.
Standard Edition ($59.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Deluxe Edition ($79.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Upcoming first story DLC
- Exclusive weapon charms
- “Legendary” outfit
- “Legendary” renewable weapons
- “Legendary” paraglider skin
- Wallpapers
- Digital comic
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
Ultimate Edition ($99.99)
- All bonuses from the Deluxe Edition
- Upcoming second story DLC
- 2h Night XP Boost
- Crafting items
Collector’s Edition ($229.99)
- All digital bonuses from the Ultimate Edition
- Collector’s Edition box
- Steelbook copy of Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Artbook hard copy
- “Defender of the City” statuette with UV lamp
- UV flashlight
- UV stickers
- Physical map of the city
- Thank you letter from Techland