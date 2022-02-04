Dying Light 2 Edition Differences – What is included in each edition of Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Fans of Dying Light 2 Stay Human have multiple options when it comes to purchasing the game. Dying Light 2 Stay Human come in four tiers: Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate, and Collector’s. While the standard edition contains only the game itself, the other editions have a slew of extra bonuses.

If you’re uncertain about which edition to get or wondering if the extra cost of a higher edition tier will be worth it, our guide details exactly what you’ll be getting with each edition of the game. Keep in mind that the bonuses offered in each tier are the same regardless if you’re buying on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Upcoming first story DLC

Exclusive weapon charms

“Legendary” outfit

“Legendary” renewable weapons

“Legendary” paraglider skin

Wallpapers

Digital comic

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

All bonuses from the Deluxe Edition

Upcoming second story DLC

2h Night XP Boost

Crafting items

Image via Techland

Collector’s Edition ($229.99)