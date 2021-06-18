How to pre-order Dying Light 2 – Bonuses and editions guide

Are you ready to parkour across The City and take out zombies in the upcoming first-person action game Dying Light 2? If you are, you may be thinking about pre-ordering Techland’s latest. With several editions to choose from, both in digital and physical formats, this guide will detail each edition, as well as what bonuses you’ll garner for pre-ordering.

Dying Light 2 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition for Dying Light 2 is the simplest of the bunch. If you don’t care for DLC or physical goodies, this is probably the best option for you. Like most Standard Editions, this one just comes with the game. It is available in both digital and physical formats for $59.99.

It might be worth noting that the Dying Light 2 Standard Edition for PC is only available digitally. The PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One versions are available both digitally and physically. If you buy the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions and plan to upgrade to a next-gen console, you will be able to upgrade the game for free.

Dying Light 2 Deluxe Edition

Screengrab via Techland Dying Light website

If you’re looking to get a little more bang for your buck, you’ll probably want to pick up the Dying Light 2 Deluxe Edition. This one is packed with the game, a few bits of DLC, and access to the story DLC when it inevitably launches.

Here everything that comes with the Dying Light 2 Deluxe Edition:

Dying Light 2 game

“Legendary” skin pack

Exclusive weapon charms

Access to story DLC 1

Wallpapers

Digital comic

Digital soundtrack

Digital artbook

Steelbook (only for physical version)

Just like the Dying Light 2 Standard Edition for PC, the Deluxe Edition for the PC will only be available digitally. The physical version is available for all console platforms. No matter which format or platform you choose, the Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99.

Dying Light 2 Ultimate and Collector’s Editions

Image via Techland

Last, but certainly not least, there is the Dying Light 2 Ultimate and Collector’s Editions. If you want to get the most out of the upcoming open-world zombie game, this is the version you will want to go with.

The difference between the Ultimate Edition and Collector’s Edition of Dying Light 2 is the format. The Ultimate Edition is for digital purchasers, while the Collector’s Edition is available at retail stores and comes with some extra physical goodies for Dying Light fans.

The Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition features everything from the Deluxe Edition plus these extra DLC packs that will aid you as you traverse The City:

2H Night XP Boost

Crafting items

Access to story DLC 2

The Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition is available for all platforms digitally and costs $99.99.

The Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition includes every bit of DLC featured in the Ultimate Edition but with added physical goodies like a statuette, a map, and much more. Here are all the physical items included in the Collector’s Edition:

UV Flashlight

Artbook hard copy

Thank you letter from the creators

UV Stickers

Map of The City

Steelbook

Collector’s Edition box

“Defender of the city” over 10″ statuette with stylized UV Lamp

Since the PC version of the game is restricted to digital format, Collector’s Edition for Dying Light 2 is only available for consoles. Technically, this edition is only for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but since you can upgrade the game for free, it isn’t too much of an issue. You will have to shell out quite a bit of cash as it is a total of $229.99.

Pre-order bonuses

Image via Techland

No matter which edition of the game you purchase, it will include the “Reload Skin Pack.” This comes with a specific outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin to equip while you parkour across The City.

If you plan on going with a physical copy of the game, GameStop has an exclusive Dying Light 2 themed neck gaiter you will receive as a pre-order bonus alongside the Reload Skin Pack. You’ll receive the item for pre-ordering any of the different editions of the game.