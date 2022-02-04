Dying Light 2 Skill Tree Guide – How the skill tree works in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the follow-up to Techland’s 2015 open world zombie game. It is an action game with RPG elements, meaning skill trees and skill points are involved. Our guide details how its skill tree works.

Dying Light 2 has two skill trees – one combat tree and one tree centered around parkour. Similar to its predeccesor and games like Skyrim, leveling up these trees in non-traditional. Progress is dictated by actions associated with that tree, so get ready for a lot of fighting and parkour.

In order to level up the combat tree, you’ll need to fight. Each hit and kill provides a certain level of combat points. Once you gain enough points, you unlock a combat skill point, which can be used to unlock an ability within that skill tree.

Leveling up the parkour tree works as you’d expect. Parkour actions such as jumping, climbing, and vaulting increase your parkour experience. After acquiring enough points, you’re able to invest in any of the available parkour abilities. Each skill, regardless of the tree, only needs one skill point. Quests also often award varying degrees of combat and parkour experience upon completion.

Both skill tress operate under a node-like system in which some skills can only be obtained after learning a skill that’s connected to it. This means certain skills will require you to invest in abilities you don’t want beforehand. Additionally, later skills also have stamina or health stat requirements. These stats can be increased with inhibitors. After finding three inhibitors, you’re able to level up either your health or stamina.