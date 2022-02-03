Dying Light 2 Stay Human – hints and tips for beginners

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a large and complex game to get your head around at first. Like most open world games, this one doesn’t hold your hand when it presents you with a massive part of the map to explore and no idea how to handle the enemies or what to do in general. This guide offers a few hints and tips to help you get started in the city of Villedor.

Explore the world and scavenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The city is filled with bits and pieces for you to gather and use in crafting or selling to vendors. However, you won’t use any of it if you only head for missions and random encounters. Keep an eye out while you explore for convoys, groups of people, and even open windows that you can jump in through to grab some additional loot. Some areas might be best explored at night, but getting them marked on your map will help you find them when you need them in the future.

Talk to everyone

Screenshot by Gamepur

You never know when you’ll pick up a new side quest or a decent piece of gear. Ensure that you speak to everyone you come across in this game because many of them have something to give you. Sometimes this is an item you can sell for a lot of cash, others, it’s a weapon. These interactions are essential if you’re trying to see everything the game has to offer.

Sit at campfires

Screenshot by Gamepur

Campfires are a great place to sit and take a break from everything that’s going on around you in Villedor. They’re also where you can listen to people tell stories about the world, stories you won’t have heard otherwise. This may only appeal to those players hoping to squeeze the full 500 hours out of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, but sometimes everyone needs a break, and we found these to be the perfect way to take in the atmosphere of the world.

Complete random encounters

Screenshot by Gamepur

Random encounters are marked in the world with blue quest icons. These pop up randomly, and they’re generally always interesting. For example, you might need to save an NPC, kill some bandits, or kick an infected off a roof. Each time you complete a random encounter, you’ll earn XP, pushing your level higher and allowing you to do more in the world.

Check your surroundings

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, just keep an eye on what’s around you. It’s so easy to miss something while you’re exploring the world and getting used to how it all works. There are collectibles to find, you can find and collect graffiti all over the city, and there are easter eggs to be found everywhere. But, if you move too fast and don’t pay attention, you could miss it all.