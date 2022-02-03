How to scavenge from Evacuation Convoys in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dealing with an astronomical number of zombies in one area is tough for anyone, especially if you’re by yourself in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. However, for those who wield throwable weapons, it can be a little easier than once presumed. Here’s how to scavenge from Evacuation Convoys effectively.

What are Evacuation Convoys?

Evacuation Convoys are leftover military trucks that contain rare items and equipment inside of its metal frame. While that sounds easy without the context, there are two things that stand in your way of getting that mighty loot. First, the dozens of zombies hanging around in the area, and second, the lockpicking you’ll have to do afterward.

The strategy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To prepare for an Evacuation Convoys, you should make two pieces of equipment: Molotov cocktails and a few decoys. The first is a great area of effect attack, sparking many zombies up in flames, and the latter is a great way to distract your half-brained enemies away from you. You can craft them early on in the game with recipes from the Craftmaster or buy them from the local Vendor.

You’ll also want to have as many weapons as you can that aren’t near being scrapped. You can tell by looking at the bottom left section of a circular piece of UI. It will show you on the right how long a weapon has until it’s expired. You’ll likely be facing off against around 20-30 zombies, who aren’t distracted by your antics, so be ready for a fight.

Start the fight

Screenshot by Gamepur

To begin the fight, use a decoy to distract as many zombies as possible from the tank or other military vehicle. Once they begin to walk away, try to find the core mass of zombies still at the Evacuation Convoy and target them with the Molotov.

They’ll start burning away, but there will certainly be a few ready to eat your brains. Take them out one by one, but try to find a hazmat-suited zombie with a red explosive canister on its back. Hit it a few times to make it explode for another AOE (area of effect) attack, but run away when it lights up to avoid certain death.

You’ll often find red canisters by themselves on the ground as well. After grabbing, don’t immediately throw it. Instead, hold the square button (X button on Xbox) to ignite it and then throw it to create explosive carnage during the battle. Take out the remaining stragglers and you’ll soon be able to pick at the lock on the military vehicle.

Lockpicking to victory

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve taken out all of the zombies nearby, it’s time to lockpick. Find the back of the tank or military vehicle or secret room and press the interact button to begin the process. While you’re lockpicking away, trying to feel the vibration before it finally unlocks, listen out for a zombie nearby in case there’s a straggler. If it sounds like one’s getting closer, back out of the lockpicking mini-game and remove the zombie from the equation.

Grab the loot

Screenshot by Gamepur

After opening the Evacuation Convoy, you’ll find your loot inside. At this location in the northeast section of Trinity, we found rare Sunday Shoes and a rare set of Corporal Gloves. Not bad! We hope you find some great equipment and items whenever you try your next Evacuation Convoy scavenge.

As you complete this objective, you may be rewarded with Uncommon Infected trophies if you loot some of the more rare zombies on the ground. Keep an eye out for those.