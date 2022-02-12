Dying Light 2 Stay Human: How to bomb the Old Villedor Master Windmill during Revolution

The most challenging objective in the Revolution quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human is having to plant explosives on the Old Villedor Master Windmill. And, in case you’re wondering, you can climb the Old Villedor Master Windmill, and you can blow it up, but you can’t activate it like you can other Windmills.

Before you even start climbing the windmill and planting bombs, you have to get inside. Swim across the moat on the east side of the bridge to find an unguarded access point. Swim north then climb up onto the walkway on the right. Double back and go south up the sloped walkway. Turn left and either kill or sneak past the Peacekeepers at the campfire. Climb onto the roof of the yellow building to the north, then turn left and climb to the lext roof up. Plant the first explosive on the marker on the red and white pillar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump across the gap to the west, then turn right, and right again across the beam. Jump up to the next beam, then turn right and jump up to one more beam. Use the rope to swing south across to the rooftop, then go up the stairs to find the next marked location and plant the second explosive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn back, then go into the building on the right. Turn right out of the building, then turn right again along a walkway. Use the yellow planks to climb the wall of the next building, and plant the third explosive at the final marked location to the right at the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go east then south, and use the zipline to get off the top of the windmill. Return to Alberto, and decide which of you triggers the detonator. It won’t work, so Alberto will give you an armed bomb. It doesn’t matter what you guess regarding where to plant the bomb. None of the options is where you actually have to plant it, namely on the rotors at the very top of the windmill. Next comes the hard part. You’ve got a very tight time limit, so you can’t afford to make many mistakes here.

Jump… NOW! (Screenshot by Gamepur)

Run back towards the windmill and use the girders to cross the moat. Go up the slope and use the rope to go several floors up. Turn left at the top and follow the walkway up, then climb up to the west. Turn to the north and wait for one of the rotors marked yellow to come around. Jump to it, hang on for a few seconds, then turn around and jump to the platform with a yellow ledge. Walk up the planks, then do the jumping to the rotors thing again, only this time you’ll probably need to climb up the rotor a bit before jumping back. Turn right, climb the ladder, then jump to the rotors and back yet again. Walk up more planks and walkways, then climb another ladder to reach the top and plant the bomb. This time, the Old Villedor Master Windmill will be destroyed.