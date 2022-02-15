Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Should you tell the chemist what his son did during Crystal White?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the Crystal White side quest is given to you by Pierrre, who appears at the Bakery settlement in the Garrison Zone after you’ve activated the Hickory Windmill. Pierre is a chemist who tells you that Renegades kidnapped his son, Rook, and have been forcing him to make drugs for them. After you talk to him, follow the map marker to the Renegade hideout.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kill all the Renegades on the lower floor, then get to the upper floor via the elevator shaft opposite the hole you crawled in through. Kill all the Renegades up here too, then follow the map marker to find Rook. Talk to him and he’ll confess that he was never kidnapped and that he’s been cooperating with the Renegades. Then Pierre will come in. Now you have a choice. Do you tell the chemist what his son did? Or not?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you tell the chemist what his son did, Rook will confess even more details and, to his surprise, Pierre will treat him with forgiveness and take him home. If you don’t tell the chemist what his son did, then Rook will just say, “Whatever…” and Pierre will also take him home. This choice doesn’t impact any other quests, and you get the same rewards whatever you choose to do. But the outcome is a little more rewarding if you tell the truth, so we reckon you should tell the chemist what his son did.