Dying Light 2 Stay Human: What choice to make regarding Buddy the dog during True Friends

After you complete the Unruly Brother story quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Nerys will appear in a corner behind the main Vendor in the Bazaar. She’ll be marked with an exclamation mark (!) and will give you the True Friends side quest, in which you will have to make a difficult choice regarding Buddy the dog.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve spoken to Nerys, leave the church through the nearest exit and turn left. You should find a little boy hanging around near the northwest corner of the Bazaar. This is Dominik, and he will tell you all about Buddy, his dog, as well as telling you where Moe and Scott usually play. Follow the map marker towards King William IX Road. When you get close, you’ll hear Moe, Scott, and Buddy, and the quest will update. You need to go inside a building marked Restricted Area – you can either drop down from the roof via ledges, or you can squeeze through the gate from the street.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you open the door, Scott will rush out and tell you that Moe is stranded on the top floor of the building. Crouch to go through the gap on the right, and either sneak or fight your way past some Infected. In the room with a collapsed ceiling, jump from the pile of rubble to what’s left of the next floor up. Use the horizontal bar to go swing and jump the next floor above that. Continue northwest then northeast and you’ll find Buddy. Go through the door opposite Buddy to speak to Moe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you have to go back the way you came and kill some Infected, one of which is very large. If you have any throwable weapons (or the resources to craft some), then stay on the upper floor and use them. If not, you can go down and take on the large Infected up close. It can’t get through the small doorway at the side of the room, so use that to keep your distance from it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve killed these Infected, you’ll find that the pile of ruble has shrunk, and you’ll need to get back up via a different route – go southwest and climb up via the bookcase. Talk to Moe again. It doesn’t make much difference whether or not you accuse him of lying. It also doesn’t make much difference if you leave the dog be or put the dog out of its misery. You cannot save Buddy the dog.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back to the Bazaar and speak to Nerys. You’ll get one more choice here – what to tell Nerys and Dominik – but once again the choice doesn’t drastically affect the outcome. Each choice mainly affects how these four characters feel about you, and about each other. If you lie, then the outcome will be more positive, but you, Moe, and Scott will have to live with the knowledge of your lies. If you tell the truth, then the outcome will be more negative, but you’ll retain your own honesty and integrity. If you say that Moe and Scott will tell Dominik and Nerys what happened, then Moe will tell the truth, and this is probably the best choice. You get the same rewards whatever you do.