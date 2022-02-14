Dying Light 2 Stay Human: What is the Baptism of Poland safe code for the Dam Nightrunner’s Hideout?

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, there’s a Nightrunner’s Hideout in a bus at the north end of the Dam in the forested area west of the Garrison Zone. Inside the hideout there’s a safe, but no safe code in the immediate vicinity. The safe code isn’t far way though. It’s in a crate at the top of the tower built on top of the bus. The clue is a tricky one though. It simply says, “Baptism of Poland”.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Techland is a Polish company, so most members of Dying Light 2’s development team probably had this very important date in Polish history drummed into them throughout their school years. But most of the rest of us will need to do a little research. The Baptism of Poland was a ceremony whereby Poland officially converted to Christianity. It took place on 14 April 966, but you don’t need to worry about the day or the month. The Baptism of Poland safe code is 966, so enter the code 9 – 6 – 6 into the safe to unlock it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside is one of the very-hard-to-find black ducks. You need to collect all five of these in order to unlock the Doom Easter Egg.