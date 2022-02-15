Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires policies explained

During each campaign in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, you’ll be asked to set policies for each year. You must do this at the start of the year, and the policies you put in place will determine how your generals behave and impact your territory in many ways. This guide explains how each policy changes your year and why you should care about them.

What does each policy mean?

All policies and an explanation of what they mean for your empire are as follows.

Domestic Affairs : This policy affects the income of gold and rations in your empire. The more points you allocate to it, the higher your income will be. This is important for rebuilding and maintaining armies and having enough resources available to develop territories or trade in the future.

: This policy affects the income of gold and rations in your empire. The more points you allocate to it, the higher your income will be. This is important for rebuilding and maintaining armies and having enough resources available to develop territories or trade in the future. Human Affairs : This policy relates to how many unaffiliated generals will be recommended to you over the course of the year. The more points you allow, the more potential recruits will be handed to you throughout the next 12 months. However, you should ignore it if you don’t plan on taking on any new generals outside of those you capture in battle.

: This policy relates to how many unaffiliated generals will be recommended to you over the course of the year. The more points you allow, the more potential recruits will be handed to you throughout the next 12 months. However, you should ignore it if you don’t plan on taking on any new generals outside of those you capture in battle. Diplomacy : This policy relates to your alliances with other empires. The more points you put into it, the better your generals’ chance to form an alliance with another empire. This can sometimes get in the way, especially if you become allied with a neighboring territory, but each allegiance only lasts 12 months. Move your points elsewhere if you don’t care about peace.

: This policy relates to your alliances with other empires. The more points you put into it, the better your generals’ chance to form an alliance with another empire. This can sometimes get in the way, especially if you become allied with a neighboring territory, but each allegiance only lasts 12 months. Move your points elsewhere if you don’t care about peace. Military Affairs: This policy is all about soldiers and building armies. The more points you put into it, the more soldiers your generals will train and hire. If you plan on building a vast army that no one can stand against, put your points into this policy. Move your points elsewhere if you aren’t planning on starting any fights for the next year or so, though.

How to balance your policies

You shouldn’t put every spare policy point into a single policy for a year. Instead, you should focus on spreading your policy points across at least two policies. We found that a split between Military Affairs and Domestic Affairs works well. If you need to move any points, take them out of Domestic Affairs and shift them through your other policies. This provides enough priority for your armies to invade enemy territory each year without sacrificing your subjects’ needs.