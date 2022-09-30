What will FIFA 24 be called? Answered

In October 2021, FIFA, the International Federation of Association Football (or Federation Internationale de Football Association) made a historic announcement. After almost 30 years of partnership, the long-standing licensing deal between EA Sports and FIFA would be coming to an end. This means that FIFA 23 is the last FIFA game as we know it, and that after the 22/23 season, there will no longer be a single, annual official football game. FIFA will still strike licensing deals with game publishers, but none of these deals will be exclusive.

What will FIFA 24 be called?

Image via EA Sports

So, there will not be a FIFA 24 game. EA Sports has already announced that its next football game will be called EA Sports FC, and will launch in July 2023. EA Sports FC won’t be the product of an official FIFA license, but EA Sports does still have over 300 other licensing deals with national football associations, leagues, teams, players, and clothing brands, so EA Sports FC will still feel like a representation of real-world football, and will still play a lot like FIFA. So, that’s probably as close to an answer as you’ll get — FIFA 24 will be called EA Sports FC.

Back in October 2021, an official announcement said that, “FIFA is engaging with various industry players, including developers, investors and analysts, to build out a long-term view of the gaming, eSports and interactive entertainment sector,” indicating that there might well be a variety of official FIFA-licensed games next season, but none have been announced yet. Likely candidates to rival EA Sports include Konami, whose ISS, PES, and eFootball brands have long been FIFA’s closest rivals, and 2K Sports, who currently hold licences for the NBA, the PGA, and the WWE, but have not as yet produced a football game. It’ll also be interesting to see if this huge change in the football gaming landscape impacts Sports Interactive and Sega’s genre-leading Football Manager series.