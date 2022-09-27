The best young players in FIFA 23 Career mode

When playing as a manager in FIFA 23’s Career mode, you’re in it for the long haul, and smart managers know to invest in young talent early on. Buying a ready-made superstar every time is too expensive, even for the biggest clubs, so you’re often better off buying young players with a lot of potential. Below are 12 of the best young attackers, midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers in FIFA 23.

Attackers

Ansu Fati

Age: 19

Position: LW

OVR: 79



One of the hottest prospects in Spanish Football, Ansu Fati is already being compared to his Barcelona forebear Lionel Messi.

Charles De Ketelaere

Age: 21

Position: ST/LW

OVR: 78



Belgium just won’t stop producing great footballers lately, and Charles De Ketelaere is the latest in a long line. He joined AC Milan for €32 million in August 2022, the highest fee ever paid for a Belgian top-flight player.

Noni Madueke

Age: 20

Position: RW

OVR: 77



English winger Noni Madueke reportedly models himself on Christiano Ronaldo, but turned down an offer from Ronaldo’s former club Manchester United, in favour of a move to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Midfielders

Florian Wirtz

Age: 19

Position: CAM/CM

OVR: 82



This young Bayer Leverkusen star has already made his first appearances for the German national team at the tender age of 19. He’s known for his workrate and attacking mindset.

Jude Bellingham

Age: 19

Position: CM/LM

OVR: 84



Bellingham is both Birmingham City’s youngest ever first-team player, and the youngest ever goalscorer for Borussia Dortmund. No wonder his international appearances for England are in double figures when he’s still in his teens.

Pablo Gavi

Age: 18

Position: CM/LW/RW

OVR: 79



It’s difficult to decide which Barcelona and Spain hot prospect is the most exciting, Ansu Fati or Pablo Gavi. But Gavi, being even younger, is garnering rather more attention. Buy him now, and he’ll be an asset to your team for many seasons to come.

Defenders

Alphonso Davies

Age: 21

Position: LB/LM

OVR: 84



Canada is generally better known for its hockey players than its football stars, but Bayern Munch’s Alphonso Davies is a notable exception. He’s one of the best attacking full backs in the world already, and is yet to unlock his full potential.

Joško Gvardiol

Age: 20

Position: CB/LB

OVR: 81



If you’re looking for a young player with pure defensive prowess, then look no further than RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back, Joško Gvardiol.

Jeremie Frimpong

Age: 21

Position: RB/RWB

OVR: 80



Another young star from Bayer Leverkusen, this one Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong. He’s as much of an attacker as a defender, covering the full length of the pitch at lightning pace.

Goalkeepers

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Age: 21

Position: GK

OVR: 78



Mamardashvili was still playing for Georgian side Locomotive Tbilisi, when he was spotted by the eagle-eyed talent scouts at Valencia. Since signing for the La Liga club in 2021, he’s been named Discovery of the Season by Spain’s leading sports newspaper, Marca.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Age: 23

Position: GK

OVR: 88



Already a superstar for both Italy and AC Milan, it’s hard to believe Gianluigi Donnarumma is still only 23. At his current rate, he might even surpass the legendary Gianluigi Buffon.

Gregor Kobel

Age: 24

Position: GK

OVR: 83



Alongside Jude Bellingham, Gregor Kobel is one of the most promising young stars at Borussia Dortmund, and already has his first international caps for Switzerland under his belt.