Elden Ring invisible enemies bug, explained

Elden Ring’s launch has not been without issue, including a frustrating invisible enemies bug that is impacting some PC players. It is exactly as it sounds, as some enemies simply do not render in, and are free to whack the hell out of unsuspecting players.

While FromSoftware can make games that are cruel in place, invisible enemies are a bit far even for them, so in this guide, we will show you some steps you can take to help resolve the problem.

Reload the area

The first thing to do is open your map and teleport to the nearest Site of Grace. This will hopefully reload everything in the area and render those invisible enemies, making them actually possible to see.

Restart the game

If that fails, a total restart of the game might resolve the problem for you.

Update your drivers

It might be necessary to update your graphics drivers. Nvidia customers can use GeForce Experience or download them directly from the website. For members of Team Red, you will need to go to AMD’s website and grab the latest drivers there.

Verify the install

Steam users can verify the integrity of their install files by opening the Properties by right-clicking the game in their library and then selecting it from the drop-down. Hit Local Files, then hit Verify to ensure you have everything you need downloaded.