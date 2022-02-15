Elden Ring PC system requirements — minimum and recommended specifications

Console players got to have a taste of how Elden Ring would run on their system of choice during the game’s network test in November. However, PC players weren’t afforded this luxury, leaving many PC gamers in the dark regarding whether or not their current rig would be enough to run FromSoftware’s Dark Souls successor.

Thankfully, FromSoftware has officially revealed both the minimum and recommended PC specs for Elden Ring. If you’re looking to play the game on PC, you’ll likely want to clear up a decent amount of storage space, and maybe double-check how much available RAM you have, because Elden Ring on PC looks to require a hefty amount of both of those resources.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X RAM: 12 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB) OR AMD Radeon RX 580 (4 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 580 (4 GB) Storage: 60 GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12.0)

Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

Recommended