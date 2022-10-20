Elder Scrolls Online Witches Festival event guide – dates, how to participate, rewards

Around Halloween, Elder Scrolls Online throws an in-game festival for players each year. This event, called the Witches Festival, provides players with lots of containers, event tickets, collectibles, and more. The Witches Festival starts on Thursday, October 20 at 10 AM EDT and will run until Wednesday, November 2, 10 AM EDT. Here’s how to participate in this year’s Witches Festival and what to expect.

How to participate in the Witches Festival

If you’re keen to participate in the Witches Festival, you’ll need to log in during the event. Once you’re in the game:

Open the Crown Store

Go to the “Holiday” section of the store

Click the “Witches Festival” quest to acquire it for free

Complete “The Witchmother’s Bargain” quest

Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll be rewarded the Witchmother’s Whistle memento. If you already have this from previous year’s events, you’ll be able to find the memento in your “Collections.” Use the whistle to summon “the Witchmother’s Cauldron.” By using the whistle, players will be automatically granted a 100% XP buff for two hours. Players can “use” or drink from the cauldron to transform into an undead character.

The Witches Festival rewards

Bethesda is known for granting a ton of rewards during their in-game events. The Witches Festival is no different.

Plunder Skulls

One of the cool things about this festival is the drop rate is guaranteed. Every time players defeat a boss monster, they’ll be rewarded with a “Plunder Skull.” These exclusive event boxes could contain some of the following items:

Fragments of the new “Witch-Tamed Bear Dog” pet. Combine 10 fragments to gain the pet

Witches festival provisions and furnishing recipes

Alchemy reagents

Various crafting materials

A festival-themed treasure

Dremora-style items

Hallowjack-style items

Various creepy creatures and objects like worms, crawlers, and insect parts

Special Dremora Plunder Skulls (explained more below)

Image via Bethesda

Dremora Plunder Skull

Every time players slay a different type of boss for the first time, they’ll receive a “Dremora Plunder Skull.” Different kinds of bosses drop different sub-classes of items. These boxes contain the same items above and can include additional rewards:

Dremora Motif chapter pages World Bosses: Axes and Shoulders Invasion Bosses: Daggers and Gloves Delve Bosses: Belts and Staves Public Dungeon Bosses: Boots and Shields Group Dungeon Bosses: Maces and Helmets Arena Bosses: Bows and Legs Trial Bosses: Chests and Swords

Witches Festival Writs; they sometimes reward pages from the Hollowjack Style motif

Glenmoril Treasure Maps

Glenmoril Armor Outfit Style pages

Grave Dancer Weapon Style pages

Ghastly Visitation memento runebox (NEW)

Tradeable style page for the Witchmother’s Servant armor style (NEW)

The Witches Festival Achievements

Each year during the Witches Festival, there are several achievements players can obtain. If you have completed all achievements from a previous year, you’ll no longer be able to earn that achievement. If you are missing achievements from earlier years, this is the perfect time to complete them.

If you complete the Witches Festival Writs, obtained from the Dremora Plunder Skulls, players can earn the “Witch” title and the Witches hat collectible item.

Image via Bethesda

The 2022 achievements list includes:

Plunder Skull Enthusiast : Earn your first Plunder Skull

: Earn your first Plunder Skull Plunder Skull Aficionado: Earn 50 Plunder Skulls

Earn 50 Plunder Skulls Plunder Skull Fanatic: Earn 100 Plunder Skulls

Earn 100 Plunder Skulls The Plundered Masses: Acquire one of each type of Plunder Skull

Acquire one of each type of Plunder Skull Happy Work For Hollowjack: Learn every chapter of the Hollowjack-style book

Learn every chapter of the Hollowjack-style book Dremora Style Master : Learn every chapter of the Dremora style book

: Learn every chapter of the Dremora style book Pumpkin Pairs Well With Guts : Drink the Witchmother’s Brew during the Witches Festival

: Drink the Witchmother’s Brew during the Witches Festival Reaper’s Harvest : Complete the Witchmother’s Bargain quest

: Complete the Witchmother’s Bargain quest Cauldron Conjurer: Use the Witchmother’s Cauldron summoned from the Witchmother’s Whistle 10 times

Use the Witchmother’s Cauldron summoned from the Witchmother’s Whistle 10 times Sacking Skeletons: Kill 100 Skeletons while under the effects of the Witchmother’s Brew

Kill 100 Skeletons while under the effects of the Witchmother’s Brew Bones Puppet: Consume 10 Skeletal Marionette Parts, found in all varieties of Plunder Skulls

Consume 10 Skeletal Marionette Parts, found in all varieties of Plunder Skulls Wicked Writ Initiate: Complete your first Witches Festival Writ

Complete your first Witches Festival Writ Wicked Writ Apprentice: Complete 13 Witches Festival Writs

Complete 13 Witches Festival Writs Wicked Writ Witch: Complete 28 Witches Festival Writs

Complete 28 Witches Festival Writs Gruesome Snack : Eat each of these Witches Festival foods

: Eat each of these Witches Festival foods An Unsparing Harvest: Complete the listed achievements for the Witches Festival

Event tickets and event items

Like most ESO events, the Witches Festival grants players event tickets. Players can earn up to two event tickets per day for a total of 26 tickets. Event tickets are earned from the first boss monster defeated each day. Players can spend event tickets at the Impresario for items:

Bonedust Fragments. 10 of them will create a Witch-Tamed Bear-Dog pet

Witchmother’s Servant’s style pages

All fragments of the Soulfire Dragon Illusion pet

The first fragment of the Sacred Hourglass of Alkosh furnishing item

Hollowjack Lantern, Ouroboros furnishing

Ruby Candlefly Gathering furnishing

Specimen Jar, Spare Brain furnishing

Vampiric Container, Yellow Liquid furnishing

Vampiric Lamp, Azure Tall furnishing

Vampiric Lightpost, Azure Single furnishing

Webs, Cone furnishing

Ghastly Visitation Memento Runebox

Impresario’s Group Repair Kit

Companion Guild Commendations

Witches Grab Bag, which contain random, otherwise unobtainable Witches Festival rewards from previous years.

Image via Bethesda

Whether this is your first or Fourth Witches Festival, jump into Elder Scrolls Online for XP boosts, rewards, and lots of questing fun.