Enotria: The Last Song – Beginners Guide [Best Tips & Tricks]

Enotria: The Last Song features a stunning world and enemy design, with combat and exploration being its standout elements. If you’re new to soulslike games, you will need some getting used to the mechanics of the game. Hence, I highly recommend reading our best tips and tricks in our Enotria: The Last Song Beginners Guide to gain an early advantage and master the game from the start.

6. Status Effects Can Be Helpful

Status effects in soulslike games debuff your character. However, that is necessarily not the case in Enotria: The Last Song. You or the enemy can apply the status effect and it can have positive effects.

For example, the Dizzy status effect allows you to deal more damage to a target but while being inflicted by this status effect you will also take more damage. Another status effect allows you to steal the enemy’s health on hit and vice versa happens if you are struck by the enemy.

The status effects in Enotria: The Last Song are double-edged swords. Most elite enemies and bosses have some sort of magic spell that they use to trigger the status effect. That is why this feature is worth mentioning in my Enotria: The Last Song beginners guide so that you get a hang of it from the early game.

5. Use Mask Lines As Much As You Can

Mask Lines are powerful special attacks that can be charged up by hitting enemies. While some can infuse your attacks with elemental damage, others can straight-up summon a crossbow to shoot enemies from afar. You can equip up to four of them per loadout (masks).

You get new Mask Lines by defeating the story and optional bosses in Enotria the Last Song. These are some of the powerful Mask Lines that you get. On the other hand, elite enemies roam certain parts of the game’s world.

Defeating the elite enemies can also give you a powerful weapon or a Mask Line. You can also loot Mask Lines from treasure chests that are mostly tucked away behind an elite enemy, a locked door or just placed in a hard-to-reach place.

Once you have a decent number of Mask Lines, experiment with which one suits your playstyle and then use them as much as you can in combat.

4. Exploration Is Vital

Enotria: The Last Song’s world may seem linear in the first few hours. However, as you reach bosses like Vermiglio, you will appreciate its multi-layered interconnected world.

There are chests waiting to be opened but most of these can be missable if you do not explore every corner. The chests contain valuable loot items like weapons, Mask Lines, Armonia expansions, and more.

You must loot every item you can find to strengthen your character and make boss fights easier. Therefore, it goes without saying in this Enotria the Last Song beginners guide but do not rush and explore every corner of the game.

3. Stick To One Weapon Type

Enotria the Last Song has a couple of weapons types such as polearms, greatswords, swords, and more. While each weapon comes with unique equipping requirements, you must first experiment, learn, and decide which weapon type is better for your playstyle.

Deciding the weapon type is important in the game as it allows you to be smooth in combat. For example, the Greatswords have slow animation but they hit hard. Using this weapon type gives you little time to react to the enemy’s movement, and therefore you have less time to attack after parrying.

On the other hand, if you use polearms, not only you can maintain distance from an enemy and strike from range, but you can react to their attacks and parry easily.

2. Don’t Upgrade Your Weapons Early Game

Enotria the Last Song has a lot of weapons. You get these by defeating bosses, and elite enemies in the field and by opening chests in the game’s world. You can get nearly 20 weapons during the first five to seven hours.

All weapon types handle differently and sticking to one by upgrading it is not a wise choice. By the time you reach mid-game, you may have powerful weapons in the inventory with little to no upgrade items to spare for strengthening them.

That is why you must first experience the weapon or a weapon type that suits you better in Enotria: The Last Song and after that dedicate yourself to a weapon.

1. Parry Is The Way Forward

Parry is one of the features souls-like games share. While most games in this genre give you a blocking mechanic via shields, this feature is absent in Enotria the Last Song.

The only way to be better in combat and beat bosses and elite enemies easier is to master the parry mechanic. As you do successful parries or continue striking, the stance meter (of enemies starts climbing, and once it peaks, you can do a finisher attack that deals massive damage.

Therefore, after playing the game for nearly 2 dozen hours and beating nearly 10 bosses, I can not emphasize enough the importance of mastering parry in Enotria: The Last Song from the early game.

These were all the best tips and tricks you need to know in this Enotria: The Last Song beginner’s guide. If you’re looking to improve the game’s performance on your PC, I recommend reading up on our best settings guide for Enotria the Last Song.

