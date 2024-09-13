Enotria: The Last Song – How To Beat Vermiglio (Boss Guide)

Enotria: The Last Song has a long list of bosses and Vermiglio is one of them. This boss uses a wide variety of melee and ranged attacks, with the former being the deadly ones. While you may be under-leveled as you encounter the boss for the first time, I have mentioned in this guide how to beat Enotria: The Last Song Vermiglio easily regardless of your level.

Recommended Videos

Vermiglio Attack Patterns

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Attacks Description Charged Orb Vermiglio charges an orb and fires it at you. This orb approaches you faster and can hit very quickly if not dodged Homing Orbs The boss summons 5 Orbs if you maintain distance and not engage within melee range. The Orbs chase you down and if you are struck by one, there is no escaping the others. Melee Swing Attacks Vermiglio has a wide variety of single-hit swing attacks. All of them are predictable as he swings them once and at slow speed. 2-Hit Melee Swing Attack The boss does a two-hit melee swing attack. This attack is initiated from top to bottom and after a second delay, Vermiglio does the same but from bottom to top. Both can be parried AoE Shockwave Vermiglio’s staff glows red and he rams it into the ground, creating an AoE shockwave that originates from the point of impact and spreads to the end of the room. Can not be parried but jumping over the wave is the best option to avoid getting hit. Laser Strike The boss does a laser strike which deals a ridiculous amount of damage. The laser can be dodged either left or right side. Orb Pillars Vermiglio will cast another spell calling bigger orbs in the air. Each orb creates a magic pillar that will deal damage in a small radius around the boss. Run away from the boss and stay outside the radius to avoid getting hit.

Strategy to Beat Vermiglio

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Vermiglio in Enotria: The Last Song may seem like a slow-moving and harmless boss but all of the magic attacks are brutal. The only way to beat the boss faster is to get in the melee range, parry the attacks, and break the stance. This will open up the opportunity to deal massive damage.

Parrying the attacks is not that difficult either. Most of Vermiglio’s melee attacks are one-hit, slow, and predictable, except for one two-hit attack.

When you deplete the boss’s health to 50% or below, he will start using magic more. The laser strike is the one you need to learn how to dodge. Otherwise, this attack could potentially one-shot you.

Vermiglio has a nearly two-second delay from the point the ‘laser strike’ spell is cast to hitting you. Dodging left or right will help you dodge it but don’t stand there and continue running in either direction. That is because the laser strike comes back for another attack.

Stay away from homing orbs as if you are hit by one, avoiding the others is impossible. This attack too can one-shot you.

Rinse and repeat parrying Vermiglio’s melee attacks, and you will be able to defeat the boss quickly in Enotria: The Last Song.

Recommended Loadout For Vermiglio Boss Fight

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Loadout Description Main Weapon Decorated Roncone Mask Mask of Change Equipment Skills Drunken Sword, Funeral Slash, Duelist’s Virtue, Coastal Harpoon Aspect Aspect of Soldier Role Skills Gratia Path, Preparedness, Danza de Spada, Layer of Thorns, Path of Preservation, Farsighted

That is everything you need to know about Enotria: The Last Song how to beat Vermiglio boss. If you’re struggling with the performance of the game, I recommend checking out our best settings guide for Enotria the Last Song. You can also read up on our beginner guide for the game for some great tips and tricks. Be sure to also check out our review for the game.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy