Enotria The Last Song Best Settings For PC

Enotria the Last Song is the latest Souls-like title from an Italian indie game developer built on the Unreal Engine 5. While the game’s aesthetics look quite vibrant, the game randomly suffers from FPS drops and stutters, tainting the immersion. After thorough testing, we’ve come up with the best settings for Enotria the Last Song that will help you get better performance out of the game on your PC.

Best Display Settings for Enotria the Last Song

Screen Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : Native

: Native Brightness : 100%

: 100% V-Sync : Off

: Off FPS Limit : Unlimited (You can limit FPS to 60 if your PC temps are getting hot)

: Unlimited (You can limit FPS to 60 if your PC temps are getting hot) Performance Boost : Nvidia DLSS or AMD FidelityFX

: Nvidia DLSS or AMD FidelityFX DLSS Frame Generation : On if supported

: On if supported DLSS Super Resolution : Balanced (If you have a Mid to High-end GPU, we recommend Quality preset)

: Balanced (If you have a Mid to High-end GPU, we recommend Quality preset) FidelityFX Frame Interpolation : Off

: Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Balanced (same case as DLSS Super Resolution)

These were the best display settings for Enotria the Last Song. Now that we’ve configured how the game will function on your PC, let’s dive into the graphics settings. Optimizing these will determine the overall performance of the game.

Enotria the Last Song Best Graphics Settings

Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : High (This option will be disabled if you’re using AI Upscaler like DLSS or FSR)

: High (This option will be disabled if you’re using AI Upscaler like DLSS or FSR) Lighting Quality : High

: High Shadows Quality : Medium

: Medium View Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : Medium (High if you have a GPU with 8GB VRAM or Higher)

: Medium (High if you have a GPU with 8GB VRAM or Higher) Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Reflection Quality : Medium (One of the most taxing settings in the game)

: Medium (One of the most taxing settings in the game) Post-Processing Quality : High

: High Motion Blur: Off (The motion blur implementation in Enotria is bad, best leave it disabled)

These are the most optimized graphics settings you can use in Enotria the Last Song on PC. Since the game has done a good job of optimizing visuals despite being a UE5 title, the performance can be further improved by tweaking the settings.

On my PC with an i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, and 32GB RAM, I achieved 63-65 average FPS with 1% Lows at 55 FPS. If you’re getting a lot more FPS than expected, you can always bump up the visuals a bit. But for now, that’s all there is to know.

