Each year, around Halloween, Elder Scrolls Online throws an in-game festival for players. This event, called the Witches Festival, provides players with lots of containers, event tickets, collectibles, and more. The Witches Festival starts on October 21 at 10 AM ET and will run until November 2, 10 AM ET, meaning there’s only one day between the current event — Tamriel Explorers — and the next event. Here’s how to participate in this year’s Witches Festival and what to expect.

How to participate in the Witches Festival

The Witches Festival is open to all players, regardless of account status. However, for a limited time, players can access a free trial of ESO from now until October 25. The free trial gives you unlimited storage for crafting items — perfect for the Witches Festival — double bank space, increased XP, and more.

If you’re keen to participate in the Witches Festival, you’ll need to log in during the event period. Once you’re in the game:

Open the Crown Store

Go to the “Holiday” section of the store

Click the “Witches Festival” quest to acquire it for free

Complete “The Witchmother’s Bargain” quest

Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll be rewarded the Witchmother’s Whistle memento. If you already have this from previous year’s events, you’ll be able to find the memento in your “Collections.” Use the whistle to summon “the Witchmother’s Cauldron.” By using the whistle, players will be automatically granted a 100% XP buff for two hours. Players can “use” or drink from the cauldron to transform into an undead character.

The Witches Festival rewards

Bethesda is known for granting a tonne of rewards during their in-game events. The Witches Festival is no different.

Plunder Skulls

One of the cool things about this festival is the drop rate is guaranteed. Every time players defeat a boss monster, they’ll be rewarded with a “Plunder Skull.” These exclusive event boxes could contain some of the following items:

Fragments of the new “Witch-Tamed Bear Dog” pet. Combine 10 fragments to gain the pet

Hollow style items

Dremora style items

Witches Festival-themed recipes

Witches Festival-themed furnishings and furnishing recipes

Bewitching Alchemy reagents

and other random assorted creepy items which can be sold for gold

Image via Bethesda

Dremora Plunder Skull

Every time players slay a different type of boss for the first time, they’ll receive a “Dremora Plunder Skull.” These boxes contain the same items above and can include additional rewards:

Dremora Motif chapter pages

Witches Festival Writs

Glenmoril Treasure Maps

Glenmoril Armor Outfit Style pages

Grave Dancer Weapon Style pages

A new Marshmallow Toasty Treat emote Runebox

A new Bonefire memento Runebox

The Witches Festival Achievements

Each year during the Witches Festival, there are several achievements players can obtain. If you have completed all achievements from a previous year, you’ll no longer be able to earn that achievement. If you are missing achievements of earlier years, this is the perfect time to complete them.

If you complete the Witches Festival Writs, obtained from the Dremora Plunder Skulls, players can earn the “Witch” title and the Witches hat collectible item.

Image via Bethesda

This year’s Witches Festival introduces a new daily quest: Plucking the Crow. The quest is available each day from Witchmother Taerma. You’ll find the Witchmother in Olyve’s Brewery or at any Impresario tent. Players who follow her quest will be transported to a special realm to battle a new world boss monster.

Event tickets and event items

Like most ESO events, the Witches Festival grants players event tickets. Players will be able to earn up to two event tickets per day for a total of 26 tickets. Event tickets are earned from the first boss monster defeated each day. Players can spend event tickets at the Impresario for items:

All three Unstable Morpholith pet fragments (previously available throughout the 2021 events)

The first two fragments for Doomchar Plateau, the morphing collectible house

Marshmallow Toasty Treat Emote

Witch’s Bonfire Dust Memento

Fragments for the Witch-Tamed Bear-Dog pet

A host of spooky furnishings

Group Repair Kits

Witches Grab Bags

Grab bags contain items from previous Witches Festival events. Players who purchase grab bags will be awarded items they don’t already currently own.

The Witches Festival will also be the first time players have to collect fragments for the Doomchar Plateau house (situated in Dagon’s realm). The first two fragments will be available during the event. To collect this house, you’ll need all three Unstable Morpholith pet fragments, and all five upgrade fragments.

Image via Bethesda

Whether this is your first Witches Festival or third, jump into Elder Scrolls Online for XP boosts, rewards, and lots of questing fun.