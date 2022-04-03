Every Chaos Chamber curse and what they do in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Chaos Chamber is filled with curses. These modifiers alter your Chaos Chamber runs and make it harder, or easier, depending on which ones you choose. Some might cause you to deal increasingly more damage while others might make you lose the ability to go into Save Your Soul. The choice is yours when the Dragon Lord appears, but you need to make a choice. What will you choose? Here is every Choas Chamber curse and what they do in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

There are a total of 23 curses that can pop up when the Dragon Lord makes an appearance in your Chaos Chamber run. These curses range from easy difficulty to hard. The easy difficulty curses are ones that are more likely to help you during your run while medium and hard difficulty curses are ones that will make the enemies much more annoying to deal with. Here are all the curses you can encounter:

Easy – Rend and Rapture: Non-boss enemies below 15% total health glow blue, and explode into health potions if hit with melee attacks.

Easy – Party Time: Killing an enemy has a 10% chance to cause a LOOTSPLOSION. Critical kills guarantee an enemy will lootsplode.

Easy – Critical Connoisseur: -50% to all damage. +50% to critical damage.

Easy – Anarchy: +25% gun damage. +100% recoil. +100% weapon spread.

Easy – Encroaching Darkness: Save Your Soul timer is reduced.

Easy – Trust in Magic: -50% maximum health. +100% maximum ward.

Easy – Watch Your Step: Encounters have additional traps.

Medium – Nullify: When damaged, enemies gain 3% damage reduction against the type of damage received for 3 seconds. This effect can stack up to 20 times.

Medium – Trapped Hearts: When hit, enemies have a chance to spawn a spinner trap. Spinner traps emit damaging elemental beams. When destroyed, the spinner will explode and cause significant damage.

Medium – Break It Up: Enemy damage and fire rate are increased by 30% when near other enemies.

Medium – Frozen Vengeance: Killing an enemy has a chance to release a frost buddy. Frost orbs constantly release frost novas and are slowed when damaged.

Medium – Workplace Hazards: Non-boss encounters have additional hazards.

Medium – Magma Breach: A pool of lava will spawn after dealing or taking damage for a duration while not moving in encounters.

Medium – Nasty Spill: Enemies drop elemental pools when their armor, wards, or health are depleted.

Hard – Stay Back: At close range, enemies will attach a damaging elemental beam to you.

Hard- Elemental Overflow: Enemies may be infused with one element per encounter. Infused enemies are immune to that damage type and release a nova when killed. The element will change with each encounter.

Hard – Rogue Lite: You no longer enter Save Your Soul before dying. All enemies drop health potions upon death.

Hard – Spectral Vengeance: Killing an enemy has a chance to release a spectre, which follows after you. If a spectre touches you, you instantly enter Save Your Soul.

Hard – Out, Damned Dot: Status effect damage against enemies is reduced by 80%.

Hard – Bulwark Buddies: Enemies may be supported by a Bulwark Buddy, which grants immunity to all damage until it is destroyed.

Hard – Searing Tether: Nearby enemies are attached by a damaging elemental beam.

Hard – Buff Buddies: Enemies have a chance to spawn with a Buff Buddy supporting them.

Hard – Toothless: -75% critical hit damage.

Be careful which curse you choose when the Dragon Lord appears. You may find yourself begging for mercy amidst all the chaos.