Every Dragon Glyph location in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
A leisurely flight around Dragon Isles.
The Dragon Isles offer more than a little wonder and adventure for intrepid explorers stepping into World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The ability to fly dragons has proven to be a fantastic activity for all heroes within Azeroth, and finding all Dragon Glyphs spread across the Dragon Isles will allow players to unlock every available Dragonflight ability, regardless of where they are in the campaign. These abilities make Dragonflight an even greater joy, so sooner or later players should saddle up and make an effort to find every Dragon Glyph available — here’s where to find them.
All Dragonflight Glyphs in Dragon Isles
These Dragon Glyphs are spread across all four regions of Dragon Isles, with each region holding twelve glyphs giving players a single point per glyph. It’s ideal to move across the regions for Glyphs in the same pattern as the main campaign, as the final region offers some of the most difficult glyphs to grab due to sheer elevations. This means that players will want to move across the regions in the following order:
- The Waking Shores
- Ohn’ahran Plains
- The Azure Span
- Thaldraszus
While our maps are numbered, this only indicates an ideal route considering elevations, prior and following locations, and subsequent maps. Users should feel free to tackle these however they see fit — all locations are matched to precise coordinates and names for usage with GPS AddOns. The final snippet per waypoint is a command for the AddOn TomTom, which will point you precisely to the waypoint location.
The Waking Shores Dragon Glyph locations
- 1 — Skytop Observatory Rostrum
- Next to the Rostrum of Transformation, where you can customize your drake.
- /way 74.43 57.54
- 2 — Skytop Observatory Tower
- On top of the Skytop Observatory. Shortly after getting your drake, you’ll be transported up here for an easy grab, but don’t feel as though you must take the easy way.
- /way 75.0 57.0
- 3 — Crumbling Life Archway
- Just inside the top of the arch.
- /way 57.7, 54.9
- 4 — Dragonheart Outpost
- Inside the broken tower, under where the roof should be near the top.
- /way 69.27 46.23
- 5 — Wingrest Embassy
- Another crumbled tower, but far shorter than Dragonheart Outpost.
- /way 73.1 20.5
- 6 — Scalecracker Peak
- Probably the highest Dragon Glyph in Waking Shores, this will take some doing. Try gliding at a short angle to regenerate Vigor, then climbing up again. Alternatively, seek platforms and ledges along the southern face.
- /way 74.9 37.3
- 7 — Lifebinder Observatory
- Glide from Scalecracker and nab this glyph on the roof of the tower.
- /way 52.6 17.2
- 8 — Obsidian Throne
- On top of a lava lake, falling into lava pools. This is a stressful one to grab — make sure you have enough vigor, and immediately face south after grabbing it so you don’t burn up.
- /way 21.75 51.4
- 9 — Overflowing Spring
- After the heat from Obsidian Throne, this is a simple grab on top of a short peak.
- /way 46.4 52.15
- 10 — Obsidian Bulwark
- On top of a stone pillar.
- /way 40.95 71.93
- 11 — Ruby Life Pools Peaks
- At the top of a mountain with multiple platforms to rest, if needed.
- /way 54.46 74.21
- 12 — Flashfrost Enclave
- Glide southeast from 11 and scope this up just above the cave entrance.
- /way 58.1 78.6
Ohn’ahran Plains Dragon Glyph locations
- 1 — Rubyscale Outpost
- Can be difficult to find due to it sitting between Waking Shores and Ohn’ahran, but stay on the path between the two and you’ll hit this just over a bridge.
- /way 80 13
- 2 — Mirewood Fen
- Near the first main quest giver of Ohn’ahran.
- /way 18.42 21.17
- 3 — Rusza’thar Reach
- A few meters above a tower roof on a lonely hill.
- /way 86.54 39.32
- 4 — Ohn’ahra’s Roost
- Above the figurehead within Maruukai.
- /way 57.8 30.8
- 5 — Nokhudon Hold
- Fly directly from Ohn’ahra’s Roost to make this an easier grab above a large mountain.
- /way 30.4 36.1
- 6 — Emerald Gardens
- Above the start of a large waterfall.
- /way 30.15 61.5
- 7 — Eternal Kurgans
- There isn’t much around this hovering glyph, making it difficult to grab unless you’ve been upgrading your Dragonflight.
- /way 29.5 75.4
- 8 — Szar Skeleth
- Just below where the roof should be of this dilapidated tower.
- /way 44.7 64.5
- 9 — Mirror of the Sky
- Much like Eternal Kurgans, this is hovering in the middle of no where.
- /way 47.3 72.15
- 10 — Ohn’iri Springs
- Another one in the sky. Easier to grab from Mirror of the Sky.
- /way 57.1 80.1
- 11 — Windsong Rise
- Above some crop circle-like patterns, hovering well into the air.
- /way 61.2 64.2
- 12 — Dragonsprings Summit
- In front of the dam. After collecting this, move south for the Azure Span.
- /way 84.1 77.2
The Azure Span Dragon Glyph locations
- 1 — The Fallen Course
- Hovering above one part of a broken bridge.
- /way 56.7 16
- 2 — Cobalt Assembly
- Hovering above a spire. Use caution if you need to land — high-level enemies run amok here.
- /way 45.8 25.7
- 3 — Forkriver Crossing
- Above a path which should be encountered during the main quest. Double check to ensure your map is on the Azure Span when entering these coordinates.
- /way 36.5 28.15
- 4 — Creektooth Den
- On top of a broken tree, which can be difficult to find thanks to foilage.
- /way 26.7 31.7
- 5 — Brackenhide Hollow
- Hovering in the air, well off the ground.
- /way 10.4 35.8
- 6 — Azure Archives
- At the top of the giant structure — use the northern cliffs to help gain altitude if necessary.
- /way 39.2 63
- 7 — Zelthrak Outpost
- High off the ground, hiding in the boughs of a fir tree.
- /way 52.97 49.04
- 8 — Imbu
- Near a large, thin waterfall.
- /way 60.6 70
- 9 — Ruins of Karnthar
- At the top of a broken tower.
- /way 68.65 60.35
- 10 — Lost Ruins
- Inside a tower within the ruins.
- /way 70.58 46.26
- 11 — Vakthros Range
- Hovering well above a frozen lake.
- /way 72.6 39.85
- 12 — Kalthraz Fortress
- Near trees on a small butte.
- /way 67.64 29.11
Thaldraszus
- 1 — South Hold Gate
- Inside the top of the tower near South Hold Gate.
- /way 35.56 85.56
- 2 — Stormshroud Peak
- Hovering at the peak of a large mountain.
- /way 47 73.9
- 3 — Passage of Time
- Hovering within a strange arc formed of the cliffs.
- /way 55.76 72.3
- 4 — Gelikyr Overlook
- Above a bridge in Gelikyr Overlook.
- /way 52.65 67.4
- 5 — Valdrakken
- Above the peak of the Seat of the Aspects tower in Valdrakken.
- /way 41.25 58.27
- 6 — Tyrhold
- Near a glowing spire in Tyrhold, well into the sky.
- /way 61.57 56.6
- 7 — Algeth’era
- Located above a towers spire.
- /way 49.85 40.24
- 8 — Algeth’ar Academy
- Inside the top of the tower, hovering near its roof. Look carefully, this one is very much hidden.
- /way 62.4 40.46
- 9 — Veiled Ossuary
- Inside the tower peak, near the roof.
- /way 67.1 11.76
- 10 — Vault of the Incarnates
- Near the platform for the Dragonflight raid. Do yourself a favor and tap the flightpath while you’re here.
- /way 72.4 51.7
- 11 — Thaldraszus Apex
- At the top of the largest mountain in Dragonflight. Patience, and understanding how Dragonriding works will see you to the top of this colossal peak.
- /way 72.96 69.14
- 12 — Temporal Conflux
- Inside the top of the tower, once again near the roof. An easy glide after Thaldraszus Apex.
- /way 66.01 82.34
- Inside the top of the tower, once again near the roof. An easy glide after Thaldraszus Apex.