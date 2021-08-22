Every Iki Island Hot Springs location in Ghost of Tsushima

The hot springs in Ghost of Tsushima allow for some reprieve from the chaotic, yet beautiful landscape. As Jin Sakai gathers his thoughts, he’ll gain a bigger health bar as hot springs provide that benefit to the player. In the Iki Island expansion, there are only two hot springs to find in the game. They’re far easier to find than the monkey sanctuaries, but here’s where you’ll discover them.

Gonoura Cape Hot Spring

Screenshot by Gamepur

This relaxation destination is located southwest of Iki Island and is located south of Gonoura Cave and northeast of Saruashi. A buddha statue, baboons, and a white-leaved tree reside around it.

Senjo Gorge Hot Spring

Screenshot by Gamepur

This hot spring is set in a stunning location, overlooking a sweep of purple trees. It is in the southern area of Iki Island east of Buddha’s Footprints and south of the Senjo Gorge area.

The guiding wind target

Screenshot by Gamepur

Would you rather find these yourself but you’re running around like a headless chicken? If you press Options on your DualSense and DualShock 4 controller, you’ll be able to access the map. Press right on the D-Pad to open up the guiding wind target menu. From there, scroll your way down to “Wind of Health.” It will have a logo on the left representing a medical sign with two upward arrows. Press X and then back out to the game. Use the guiding wind with your touchpad as normal to find the hot springs.