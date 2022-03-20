Every item you can get from Beast Clergyman Gurranq in Elden Ring

The Beast Clergyman is a powerful ally that grants you various items as long as you keep him fed by offering him Deathroot. He craves this item that is obtained from those in live in death. There is a total of nine items you can get from this beast. This guide covers everything that you can obtain from Beast Clergyman Gurranq in Elden RIng.

Where to find Gurranq

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gurranq is linked to D’s questline but you can still journey to the area without meeting D at all. We suggest you start D’s questline before visiting the Beast Clergyman. D can be found to the west of Summonwater Village in notheastern Limegrave. After defeating the Tibia Mariner in Summonwater Village, D will tell you to go to the Third Church of Marika to the southeast. He will also mark the area on your map. There is a waygate in this location that will take you to the Bestial Sanctum in the northeastern corner of the Caelid region.

Where to find Deathroot

Screenshot by Gamepur

Deathroot is the currency that you need to trade the Beast Clergyman in order to obtain the items from him. You can find nine Deathroot throughout the game and each one is found by defeating a boss. Here are the locations:

Obtained by defeating the Tibia Mariner in Summonwater Village

Obtained by defeating the Tibia Mariner in Wyndham Ruins

Obtained by defeating the Tibia Mariner in East Liurnia of the Lakes

Obtained by defeating the Tibia Mariner near Castle Sol

Found in the chest after defeating the Black Knife Assassin in the Deathtouched Catacombs

Found in the chest after defeating the Cemetery Shade in the Black Knife Catacombs

Found in the chest after defeating the Red Wolf of the Champion in the Gelmir Hero’s Grave

Found in the chest after defeating the Stray Mimic Tear in the Hidden Path to the Haligtree

Found in the chest after defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs

All items Gurranq gives

Gurranq gives you an item each time you give him a Deathroot. There are a total of nine items that you can get from him as long as you find all of the Deathroot. You can wait and give him all of the Deathroot at once and he will still give you all of the items. He gives the following items: