Every item you can get from Beast Clergyman Gurranq in Elden Ring
Gurranq offers a lot of items.
The Beast Clergyman is a powerful ally that grants you various items as long as you keep him fed by offering him Deathroot. He craves this item that is obtained from those in live in death. There is a total of nine items you can get from this beast. This guide covers everything that you can obtain from Beast Clergyman Gurranq in Elden RIng.
Where to find Gurranq
Gurranq is linked to D’s questline but you can still journey to the area without meeting D at all. We suggest you start D’s questline before visiting the Beast Clergyman. D can be found to the west of Summonwater Village in notheastern Limegrave. After defeating the Tibia Mariner in Summonwater Village, D will tell you to go to the Third Church of Marika to the southeast. He will also mark the area on your map. There is a waygate in this location that will take you to the Bestial Sanctum in the northeastern corner of the Caelid region.
Where to find Deathroot
Deathroot is the currency that you need to trade the Beast Clergyman in order to obtain the items from him. You can find nine Deathroot throughout the game and each one is found by defeating a boss. Here are the locations:
- Obtained by defeating the Tibia Mariner in Summonwater Village
- Obtained by defeating the Tibia Mariner in Wyndham Ruins
- Obtained by defeating the Tibia Mariner in East Liurnia of the Lakes
- Obtained by defeating the Tibia Mariner near Castle Sol
- Found in the chest after defeating the Black Knife Assassin in the Deathtouched Catacombs
- Found in the chest after defeating the Cemetery Shade in the Black Knife Catacombs
- Found in the chest after defeating the Red Wolf of the Champion in the Gelmir Hero’s Grave
- Found in the chest after defeating the Stray Mimic Tear in the Hidden Path to the Haligtree
- Found in the chest after defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs
All items Gurranq gives
Gurranq gives you an item each time you give him a Deathroot. There are a total of nine items that you can get from him as long as you find all of the Deathroot. You can wait and give him all of the Deathroot at once and he will still give you all of the items. He gives the following items:
- First Deathroot – Clawmark Seal
- Second Deathroot – Bestial Sling incantation
- Third Deathroot – Bestial Vitality incantation
- Fourth Deathroot – Ash of War: Beast’s Roar
- Fifth Deathroot – Beast Claw incantation
- Sixth Deathroot – Stone of Gurranq incantation
- Seventh Deathroot – Beastclaw Greathammer
- Eighth Deathrooth – Gurranq’s Beast Claw incantation
- Ninth Deathroot – Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone