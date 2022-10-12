Every legendary Hanzo skin in Overwatch 2

Hanzo is an honorable Japanese Damage Hero in Overwatch 2. You’d think that his bow and arrow would be useless compared to the particle cannons, assault rifles, and railguns wielded by other players, but in the right hands, Hanzo can be a deadly adversary. He’s a silent sniper, but a risky one to play as, because he’s most effective at medium range.

Related: Best crosshair reticle settings in Overwatch 2

All legendary Hanzo skins in Overwatch 2

All of Hanzo’s legendary skins currently require the spending of Legacy Coins, and some of them are only available during specific seasonal events.

Kabuki (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inspired by the traditional costumes of Japanese kabuki theatre.

Young Hanzo (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

As its name suggests, this is a youthful, clean-shaven version of Hanzo.

Young Master (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Same model as Young Hanzo, but with grey instead of orange.

Lone Wolf (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

That headdress really makes a statement, that statement being, “I killed a wolf, then skinned it with my bare hands.”

Okami (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

“Okami” can mean either “great god” or “wolf”, possibly both in this case.

Wave (Summer Games event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even feudal assassins need to kick back and relax at the beach sometimes.

Dai-Tengu (Halloween Terror event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inspired by the greater demons of Japanese folklore.

Casual (Winter Wonderland event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t be fooled by the name, this is a stylish and carefully choreographed outfit for colder climes.

Huang Zhong (Lunar New Year event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A legendary general from the Three Kingdoms saga, and a familiar face to fans of Dynasty Warriors.

Scion (Archives event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The pants and waistcoat might be crisp and pinstriped, but he’s taken the jacket off and rolled up his sleeves, so he’s ready for action.

Cyberninja (Anniversary event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ever since fighting Gray Fox in Metal Gear Solid, we’ve loved cyborg ninjas, and here’s another one. Wearing pants over the exo-suit is an interesting touch.