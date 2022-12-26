Every Legendary Sombra skin in Overwatch 2

Sombra is a character that you can’t quite easily overlook in Overwatch 2. With her entertaining personality, her unique kit, and her hit-and-run playstyle, Sombra is quite the character. Able to hack away your abilities, Sombra can quite literally steal the show with a flick of her well-manicured hand. In this guide, we’ll detail every Legendary skin Sombra has in Overwatch 2 so you can look your best as you ruin someone’s day.

Azúcar (purchase with Legendary Credits)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gifting Sombra the kind of punk rock look only someone as unique as Sombra can pull off, this skin is certainly one of a kind. It has tons of interesting body pain and a unique hairstyle for our favorite hacker.

Los Muertos (purchase with Legendary Credits)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coming in strong again with the style choices, Sombra has gone full Lost Muertos member. With bright pink hair and luminous green paint, Sombra certainly looks ready to hack and slash.

Augmented (purchase with Legendary Credits)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin is something straight out of a cyberpunk fantasy world. With bright neon lights and seemingly robotic augmentation, Sombra looks ready and able.

Cyberspace (purchase with Legendary Credits)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cousin to the Augmented skin, this one features brighter main colors and deeper blue. Resembling one of the best RGB lighting setups, these pair of skins are certainly suited to Sombra.

Tulum (Summer Games Event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin is actually quite fitting for the stealth character, at least for a summer-themed skin. There’s something to be said about ruining a player’s day while carrying a pair of flippers strapped to your waist.

Bride (Halloween Terror Event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The skin that inspired the latest Halloween Terror event for Overwatch 2, the Bride skin is a fun choice for Sombra. It’s got a haunting yet classy sense to it, and while it lacks the usual bright colors Sombra is known for it’s still a solid skin.

Rime (Winter Wonderland Event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is one of the skins that completely changes Sombra’s looks. It takes away the hacker and instead turns her into a creature of the deep cold winter.

Face Changer (Lunar New Year Event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Featuring a large headpiece and a face that constantly changes, this is one of the more intricate skins that Sombra has.

Demon Hunter (Blizzcon exclusive or Halloween Terror 2019 Event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin is a call-back to another Blizzard game, Diablo, and it’s certainly a favorite. The hood, the weapon, and the claws are all amazing additions to Sombra’s usual fit.

Talon (Archives Event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Giving us a glimpse of Sombra in Talon’s regalia, his skin has some amazing colors and is one of the more interesting weapons Sombra can have. It features a laser sight, as well as a blade, and it does make using Melee that much more fun.

Black cat (Anniversary Event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

If anyone in Overwatch 2 was going to get a cat-burglar skin it had to be our stealthy hacker. With cat ears, whip, and tail, this skin conjures images of dark nights.

Neon (Anniversary Event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A remixed skin that changes the dark colors of the Black Cat skin, the Neon skin is much the same but makes Sombra a bright candy-like nightmare here to ruin your Ultimate.

Aztec (Shop Skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The latest skin to be added for Sombra, calls back to her heritage. Featuring a distinctive headpiece, and bright and bold colors it’s hard to not see the appeal.