Every Pokémon owned by Ash in the Pokémon anime

Despite the motto of the Pokémon anime being “Gotta Catch ‘Em All,” Ash Ketchum is notoriously terrible at catching Pokémon. With over a thousand unique Pokémon species revealed, Ash has less than a twentieth of all known Pokémon. For a boy so obsessed with Pokémon, Ash is picky with what Pokémon he chooses to capture. Continue reading if you want a full list of all the Pokémon Ash has gracefully chosen to keep in his party.

Every Pokémon Ash has Captured

Image via Bulbapedia and The Pokémon Company

With Ash now having accomplished his goal of being the very best like no one ever was, the character is ready to head out to the sunset and pass down the baton to a new bread of Pokémon protagonists. The news of Ash’s retirement broke the internet and was trending on all social media. With renowned attention on the anime, many lapse fans wonder what other Pokémon Ash caught in the proceeding years after they stopped watching the show.

With over a thousand and two hundred episodes in the pipeline, it’s a daunting task for any normal person to go through all those episodes. Fortunately, we have you covered with all of Ash’s Pokémon. While everyone knows about his iconic Pokémon like Pikachu, Charizard, and Greninja, there are plenty of obscure Pokémon that people seem to forget Ash has owned. While it would be too much to go into detail about every Pokémon Ash has ever owned, we do have a list below that shows every Pokémon Ash has ever owned.