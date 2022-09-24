Every slime’s favorite food in Slime Rancher 2
It’s time for Slimes’ favorite food.
Players embarking on a journey in Slime Rancher 2 will come across several Slimes, mostly from the first installment of the game but also some new ones. Like always, most Slimes in the game have a diet and favorite food they prefer over any other delicacy. Since you’ll often feed Slimes in the game, it’s best to know their preferred meal beforehand. Hence, we are listing all the Slimes in the game along with their diet and favorite food.
All Slimes and their favourite food in Slime Rancher 2
Currently, there are 21 Slimes in the game, which are listed below.
|Slime Type
|Diet
|Food
|Boom Slime
|Meat
|Briar Hen
|Crystal Slime
|Vegetables
|Odd Onion
|Fire Slime
|Ash
|Ash
|Gold Slime
|Gilded Ginger
|Gilded Ginger
|Gordo Slimes
|Not fixed
|Not fixed
|Honey Slime
|Fruits
|Mint Mango
|Hunter Slime
|Meat
|Roostro
|Largo Slimes
|Not fixed
|Not fixed
|Lucky Slime
|Meat
|No preferred food
|Phosphor Slime
|Fruits
|Cuberry
|Pink Slime
|Any
|No preferred food
|Puddle Slime
|Water
|Water
|Quantum Slime
|Fruits
|Phase Lemon
|Rock Slime
|Vegetables
|Heart Beet
|Tabby Slime
|Meat
|Stony Hen
|Tarr Slime
|Anything except other Slimes
|The player
|Angler Slime (new)
|Meat
|Sea Hen
|Batty Slime (new)
|Fruits
|Pomegranate
|Cotton Slime (new)
|Vegetables
|Water Lettuce
|Flutter Slime (new)
|Nectar
|Moondew Nectar
|Ringtail Slime (new)
|Any
|No preferred food
If you are wondering why it’s necessary to know the favorite food of different Slimes in the game, this is mainly because when Slimes are fed their preferred food, they produce double the amount of Plort. Whether it is generating money or crafting specific equipment, Plort will aid you in every aspect of the game.