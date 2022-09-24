Every slime’s favorite food in Slime Rancher 2

Players embarking on a journey in Slime Rancher 2 will come across several Slimes, mostly from the first installment of the game but also some new ones. Like always, most Slimes in the game have a diet and favorite food they prefer over any other delicacy. Since you’ll often feed Slimes in the game, it’s best to know their preferred meal beforehand. Hence, we are listing all the Slimes in the game along with their diet and favorite food.

All Slimes and their favourite food in Slime Rancher 2

Currently, there are 21 Slimes in the game, which are listed below.

Slime Type Diet Food Boom Slime Meat Briar Hen Crystal Slime Vegetables Odd Onion Fire Slime Ash Ash Gold Slime Gilded Ginger Gilded Ginger Gordo Slimes Not fixed Not fixed Honey Slime Fruits Mint Mango Hunter Slime Meat Roostro Largo Slimes Not fixed Not fixed Lucky Slime Meat No preferred food Phosphor Slime Fruits Cuberry Pink Slime Any No preferred food Puddle Slime Water Water Quantum Slime Fruits Phase Lemon Rock Slime Vegetables Heart Beet Tabby Slime Meat Stony Hen Tarr Slime Anything except other Slimes The player Angler Slime (new) Meat Sea Hen Batty Slime (new) Fruits Pomegranate Cotton Slime (new) Vegetables Water Lettuce Flutter Slime (new) Nectar Moondew Nectar Ringtail Slime (new) Any No preferred food

If you are wondering why it’s necessary to know the favorite food of different Slimes in the game, this is mainly because when Slimes are fed their preferred food, they produce double the amount of Plort. Whether it is generating money or crafting specific equipment, Plort will aid you in every aspect of the game.