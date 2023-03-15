Every soft cap in Elden Ring – All stat soft caps

When considering what stats to give your character in Elden Ring, it’s important to note what type of soft caps you want to reach before your investments tip over. This means when you’re investing points into your character’s stats, the number of points they receive for their various stats begins to deteriorate until there’s a point where it’s almost not worth the time investment to increase them. This happens for every stat in Elden Ring. This guide covers every soft cap for stats in Elden Ring and how they work.

What is the soft cap for stats in Elden Ring?

Let’s explain how the soft caps work in Elden Ring. Let’s use the Vigor stat, which increases your maximum HP. It has soft caps at 40 and 60. In practice, this means that every point you allocate up to 40 gives increasing amounts of HP per point, up to a peak of 48 — when leveling from 39 to 40. After 40, though, the HP increases shrink, getting as low as 13. Then, at 60 Vigor, there’s an even steeper return drop, as each point grants between 6 and 3 HP. The other stats have slight differences in how they work, but the basic principle is the same, with diminishing returns occurring after one or more thresholds.

Remember that a stat increases its attack rating based on a weapon’s attribute scaling. This means that Strength, for instance, will only boost the attack rating for weapons that scale with Strength, and the amount it increases depends on how much Strength scaling the weapon has. Also, note that soft caps are far from the only factor in choosing which stats to level. For example, if you want to use our Strength build, you will need to get past the first two Strength soft caps to use the Giant Crusher one-handed.

All soft caps for each stat