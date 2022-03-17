Everything included in The Quarry’s Deluxe Edition

The Quarry is the next narrative horror title from Supermassive Games, and it looks like a true successor to Until Dawn. It’s got a killer voice cast too. If you want to go all-in on the summer camp slash-fest, then you’ll be happy to know that publisher 2K is offering a Deluxe Edition.

As detailed on the game’s official website, the Deluxe Edition comes with a smattering of B-movie goodies. First is a collection of 80s-inspired costumes for the characters, to give the game more of a throwback feel. You can take that even further with three different visual filters: 8mm film grain for an indie look, VHS for that 80s horror aesthetic, and black and white for an old-school Hollywood vibe. You can also check out Gorefest Movie Mode. This makes the game’s story play out automatically, with buckets of extra blood anytime the violence begins. Finally, you’ll have access to the game’s rewind feature from the start — normally you’d have to beat the game once to unlock it.

Purchasing the Deluxe Edition on either console gets you both its current- and previous-gen versions: PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, or Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Note that the game doesn’t feature cross-save or cross-progression across different generations or systems. You’re locked into playing on a single console for each run, whether that’s by yourself or in co-op.

The Quarry is coming to the aforementioned consoles, as well as PC via Steam. Its release date is just a few months away: Friday, June 10.