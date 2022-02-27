Everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the representative ninth generation games to appear in the long running series. Even with Pokémon Legends: Arceus releasing in early 2022, these games will be the first mainline titles for Pokémon since 2019’s Sword and Shield. Here is everything we know so far about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: at the time of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s announcement, not much information has been made known. We will update this article when we know more.

Release date

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are expected to release in late 2022. Given the wording, we expect it to release in November, but this is speculation.

Gameplay

Welcome to the open world of Pokémon.



Embark on an open-world adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, arriving on Nintendo Switch in late 2022.



In the tweet announcing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Pokémon Company say “Welcome to the open world of Pokémon.” This hints at the game embracing more open world features like Pokémon Legends: Arceus. That could also mean that the Wild Area from Sword and Shield could be expanded on. There are supposed to be “no borders” between the towns and wilderness here, which hopefully indicates no loading screens when traveling the world.

Pokémon will appear in the open world like Legends: Arceus and the Wild Area in Sword and Shield. As of this writing, we are unsure if players will be able to catch Pokémon without battling them or if battles will be held similarly to the systems in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

While the trainer you play as will be the same between versions, their outfit will be colored orange in Scarlet and blue in Violet.

Starters

Image via The Pokemon Company

At the games announcement, we know the starters for the new games are Fuecoco, a fire-type crocodile, Quaxley, a water-type duck, and Sprigatito, a grass-type cat. We do not know what the evolutions look like as of this writing.

Region

At the game’s announcement, we do not know the name of the new region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. That being said, the trailer shows that the game is inspired by Spain and a short list of returning Pokémon from past games.