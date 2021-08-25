Everything you need to know about Fortnite Impostors Trials – dates, rewards, and more

To celebrate the release of the new Impostors mode, Fortnite is getting a new event called Impostors Trials. It basically gives people a reason to play the mode, as players can earn exclusive rewards through the mode, just for playing games.

Impostor Trials takes place from August 25th, 2021, at 4 AM ET to September 5th at 11:59 PM ET, up to 5 million players can participate in the Impostors Trials.

Anyone who wants to take part in the event will need to visit the Impostors Trials website now and sign up to join in. For full details and requirements, make sure to read the official Fortnite Impostors Trials Terms and Conditions.

Once signed up and logged in, you’ll receive 1 badge and will have the opportunity to earn additional badges (for a maximum of 11 badges) for every two Fortnite: Impostors games played. Rewards tied to badges include:

1 Badge Earned: Hot Headed Spray

6 Badges Earned: Just Between Us Emoticon

All 11 badges earned: Spectral Flex Wrap

You can then check your progress and earned badges anytime on the Impostors Trials website. There won’t be any other way to get these rewards, so if any of them catch your eye, you should really jump in. We’ll be diving in just to get our hands on that wrap.