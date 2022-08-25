Everything you need to know about Surge Detonators mod in Destiny 2

The Surge Detonators mod is one you can grab and add to your Guardian’s loadout in Destiny 2. It will be a useful addition to your gear, depending on how you use it and where it fits into your Guardian’s build. Knowing how to utilize it is important, and the Surge Detonators can be exceptionally powerful depending on the Arc grenade you use. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Surge Detonators mod in Destiny 2.

How Surge Detonators work in Destiny 2

With the Surge Detonators mod, your Arc grenades will disrupt combatants, briefly stunning them, and you will also delay their ability regeneration, lowering their damage output. It’s a good way to use your grenade as a stronger AoE attack and as a method to disrupt a powerful combatant. Including those traits, the Surge Detonators are also strong against Overload Champions, making them worthwhile in Nightfall engagements when battling against Champions.

This is a useful mod across the board when you use your Arc subclass. It will be suitable for nearly every Guardian, and it’s a solid way to debuff a powerful opponent or to prepare your grenade to go off at the correct time before a large wave of enemies swarms a position. More often than not, your grenade will be far more useful for focusing on specific high-value targets you’ll be fighting against. Because of the flexibility of this mod, we believe multiple Guardians will be using it, so long as they plan to utilize their Arc subclass.

The Surge Detonators will be available in the Season of Plunder on the Artifact. You will need to reach at least rank 9 to purchase it. If you plan to rework your Artifact to grab it, or try something new, it will cost 10,000 Glimmer to reset it.