The Bad Amplitude mod is one you can add to your Guardian’s arsenal in Destiny 2. You’ll be able to utilize this power from your Artifact, allowing you to use it in combat as you take on some of the tougher combatants awaiting you with more complex difficulties. You’ll want to make sure this is a proper modification for you to use, though. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bad Amplitude mod in Destiny 2.

How the Bad Amplitude mod works in Destiny 2

Bad Amplitude is a class item mod. Whenever you attack a Champion with an Arc ability, it causes the Champion to become Jolted. This is incredibly useful if part of your Guardian’s build focuses on the enemy becoming Jolted, or your character directly benefits. For example, one of our Hunter’s aspects, Lethal Current, has it so that when they perform a melee attack against a Jolted target, it blinds the target. This will be incredibly useful whenever damaging another opponent with an Arc ability, not only dealing more damage to them, but the target will have trouble seeing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How you make use of this mod is up to you. It will be a good one to grab and add to your arsenal, especially if you plan to rely on the Jolt effect when fighting a target. This might find its way to multiple Titan builds we are running through the game using their Arc melee abilities reasonably often, and they plan to lean towards using the Jolt status effect. The same goes for Warlocks.

This is not a required mod for you to purchase. There are several to pick on the Season of Plunder artifact, and we encourage you to contemplate the best way to spend your points. If you ever want to reset it, it will cost 10,000 Glimmer.