Exact release times per region for Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches on February 4, but it won’t be available at the same time for everyone worldwide. This guide breaks down when the game will be available in each region, so you know exactly when to join the fight for survival.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human global release times

The following is a list of all the times around the world that Dying Light 2 Stay Human is releasing. This information comes directly from developer Techland.

Los Angeles, US : 3 PM PST, February 3

: 3 PM PST, February 3 Mexico City, Mexico : 6 PM CST, February 3

: 6 PM CST, February 3 Chicago, US : 6 PM CST, February 3

: 6 PM CST, February 3 Bogota, Colombia : 7 PM COT, February 3

: 7 PM COT, February 3 New York City, US : 7 PM EST, February 3

: 7 PM EST, February 3 Brasilia, Brazil : 9 PM BRT, February 3

: 9 PM BRT, February 3 London, UK : 12 AM GMT, February 4

: 12 AM GMT, February 4 Paris, France : 1 AM CET, February 4

: 1 AM CET, February 4 Warsaw, Poland : 1 AM CET, February 4

: 1 AM CET, February 4 Cape Town, South Africa : 2 AM SAST, February 4

: 2 AM SAST, February 4 Cairo, Egypt : 2 AM EET, February 4

: 2 AM EET, February 4 Moscow, Russia : 3 AM MSK, February 4

: 3 AM MSK, February 4 Dubai, United Arab Emirates : 4 AM GST, February 4

: 4 AM GST, February 4 Beijing, China : 8 AM CST, February 4

: 8 AM CST, February 4 Singapore : 8 AM SGT, February 4

: 8 AM SGT, February 4 Seoul, South Korea : 9 AM KST, February 4

: 9 AM KST, February 4 Tokyo, Japan : 9 AM JST, February 4

: 9 AM JST, February 4 Sydney, Australia : 11 AM AEDT, February 4

: 11 AM AEDT, February 4 Wellington, New Zealand: 1 PM NZDT