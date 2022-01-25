Dying Light 2’s road map reveals first post-launch plans, including story-based DLC and challenges
Plenty to look forward to in Techland’s upcoming action RPG it seems.
Techland has unveiled its first road map for Dying Light 2, which covers updates for the coming months. This follows the announcement that the game will receive post-launch content for at least five years a few weeks back. For now, it details what we can expect to arrive in the game between release and June.
First up, sometime in February, we can expect the Factions-inspired DLC to arrive and then the first Set of Challenges in March, both of which will be free. In April, Techland will introduce a series of events called Mutated Infected before the second Set of Challenges gets added in May. Finally, Dying Light 2’s first story-based DLC will arrive in June and is the first piece of paid content.
But this is only the first few months of post-launch content. As mentioned, Techland has committed to supporting Dying Light 2 with additional content for a minimum of five years. In the years to come, we can expect more weapons, enemies, stories, events, and a second story-based DLC.
For anyone who enjoys games packed with content, Dying Light 2 is shaping up to be a promising prospect on that front. The campaign will take around 20 hours to beat, though completing everything, including side quests and gathering collectibles will take over 500 hours.