Fae Farm: How To Catch All Critters & Critter Observatory Explained

In Fae Farm, fish aren’t the only animals you’ll catch. One of the tools you’ll receive early on in the game is the net, which lets you seize any inadvertent critter hopping, crawling, or flying the town of Azoria. There are loads and loads of cute little critters waiting to be caught, but this mechanic also holds a couple of tricks up its sleeve. Some critters won’t just fall prey to the net that easily. Placing critters on the market table won’t yield much profit.

How To Catch Critters in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

To catch critters, equip the net tool and press the power button near them. A light blue cloud will hover over the critter when they are within catching range.

Some critters are harder to catch than others. In some cases, catching them might take more than one swing of the net. In other cases, you might have to sneak by holding the power button before swinging the net.

Once caught, Critters can be sold on a market table or home produce stand. Or, if you feel like earning a bigger profit, place them in a Critter Conservatory or Beehive, and they’ll leave some produce behind.

How to Upgrade the Net in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

The net can be upgraded to get those hard-to-catch critters in your inventory. Speak to Mel in West Town and hand him a couple of florins to get a Net upgrade. The upgrades range from Sturdy to Advanced and Master.

Upgrading the Net not only makes catching certain critters easier, but it also allows you to catch some otherwise unattainable ones. Each upgrade unlocks a new type of critter to be caught.

How Do Critters Observatories Work in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

By accessing the build menu on the farm, the Critter Observatory can be built. This building welcomes critters and lets them stay for a while. After some minutes have gone by, the critter will be gone, but they will leave behind some produce that can be sold, like Bug Juice. Using the Critter Observatory as a means to make a profit is probably one of my favorite since it enables you to make a profit from exploring the world and catching bugs.

Azoria and the Fae Realm both have different Critter Observatories, which means you’ll need two separate crafting stations for each of them. The Lowlands Critter Observatory welcomes regular critters from Azoria, whereas the Fae Critter Observatory lets you get more magical critter produce from the Fae Realm’s critters.

Fae Farm: All Azoria Critters and How to Catch Them

Screenshot by Gamepur

Azoria’s critters spawn everywhere from the Beach, to the Lowlands and Spooky forest. Though some of them appear more frequently when it’s raining, like Brown Snails, their spawning is determined by the season or time of day.

Each season has four exclusive critters roaming the lands. If you don’t catch them in all 28 days of that season, you’ll have to wait for the next year, so keep an eye out for those.

To catch certain critters, like Rainbow Frogs, a net upgrade will also be necessary, so make sure to drop by Mel’s to purchase a better net.

Appearance Critter Season/Time of Day Required Net Upgrade Spring Peeper Spring/Day Base Tool Ladybug Spring/Day Base Tool Peacock Butterfly Spring/Day Base Tool Sand Crab Spring/Day Base Tool Worker Bee All year/Day Base Tool Rainbow Frog All year/Day Base Tool Common Toad All year/Any Base Tool Firefly All year/Night Base Tool Brown Snail All year/Any Base Tool Common moth All year/Night Base Tool Moon moth All year/Night Base Tool Dazzle Fly All year/Any Base Tool Tiger Yellowtail Summer/Day Base Tool Bullfrog Summer/Day Base Tool Cicada Summer/Day Base Tool Hermit Crab Summer/Day Base Tool Monarch Butterfly Autumn/Day Base Tool Red Dragonfly Autumn/Day Base Tool Treefrog Autumn/Day Base Tool Red Crab Autumn/Day

Fae Farm: All Fae Realm Critters & How to Catch Them

Once the Fae Realm has been unlocked, a bunch of new critters will be available for you to catch. Granted, these guys are a bit more magical than your regular snails and frogs, but the method to catch them is the same. Keep in mind that the Fae Realm critters will require more swings and stealth than Azoria’s critters.

Screenshot by Gamepur