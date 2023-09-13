Fae Farm Farming: All Crop Seeds, Seasonal Crops & Fertilizers

Fae Farm wouldn’t be a farming game without the usual farming mechanics. Crops and fertilizers abound in the lovely town of Azoria, which is to be expected. However, Fae Farm puts a spin on how farming is handled by adding a touch of fae magic.

There are fae crops and fae mechanics that help make the process a lot more convenient and fun. In this guide, we’ll explore all the farming tips and tricks that are easily overlooked in the early game and a sneak peek at all the crop seeds and fertilizers in the game.

How Farming Works in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get your farm settled, you first need to build a Basic Soil Bed, or maybe a couple of them, and place them on a clear area.

Once you’re all set, it’s time to plant some seeds in those empty Basic Soil Beds. There are two seed vendors in Azoria’s town center: Willow and Holly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Willow sells tree seeds , which don’t require a soil bed. Each tree grows only in a particular season. They take ten waterings to grow , producing fruit every six days after that.

sells , which don’t require a soil bed. Each tree grows only in a particular season. They take , producing after that. Holly sells crop seeds. Though more will be unlocked as the farming level goes up, all seeds sold by Holly grow in all seasons. She also sells fertilizers to speed up growth, increase harvest numbers, or alter crops.

Purchase some seeds from Holly and take them back to the farm. After placing them on the soil, it’s time to fertilize (optional) and water the crops.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s important to know that crops can be watered once a day, and they grow per watering, not per day. If you don’t water the seeds, they won’t wither, but they won’t grow either. As you level up the tools, watering will become less of a chore and more fun with fae magic.

Farming Tips and Tricks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s some advice to make the farming mechanic much more fun and profitable.

If you hold down the power button and only focus on changing direction, you can water all plants within range.

When the watering can is upgraded to Iron, the ability to water a square of 3×3 will be unlocked. Initially, I arranged my crops in a line but quickly rearranged them into 3×3 squares to speed up the watering process.

Crops can be moved. If you don’t like your current arrangement, you don’t need to delete everything and lose progress. Open the build menu and walk up to the crop you’d like to move. You’ll need an empty soil bed to place it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some crops grow faster than others. Turnips grow in four days, but cauliflower takes eight days to grow. However, all veggies turn into “chopped vegetables” in the cooking station. So, you might want to assess which crops yield higher profits when sold as raw materials instead of refined products.

Though beans take the longest to grow, they don’t disappear after they’ve finished growing. Instead, this plant will produce new beans every 4 waterings. It’s better to grow these as soon as the season starts.

All crops wither when a new season begins. However, trees stay alive. This means it’s better to grow trees ahead of the season to have them bear fruit four times.

Besides selling vegetables and fruit, they can also be turned into more seeds. I found this particularly profitable with seasonal crops since they can’t be bought from vendors.

Keep an eye out for soil beds that unlock later on in the game. This includes a Hydro soil bed that automatically waters plants and a Fae Soil Bed that lets you grow fae plants.

Fae Farm: Seasonal Crops and How the Magic Crop Swap Fertilizer Works

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tired of always looking at the same three crop seeds? Use the Magic Crop Swap Fertilizer to turn the all-year-round growing seeds into seasonal crops. This fertilizer can turn beans into pumpkins and potatoes into onions. This is all determined by the time of the season and can be pretty confusing at first, so here’s a chart to make it all clear.