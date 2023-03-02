Crafting is a large part of what you need to do to survive in the wasteland that is Fallout 76. Appalachia is filled with threats and the best way to protect yourself is by using Power Armor. Power Armor is one of the best forms of armor in the game. Not only does it protect you from enemies, but it will also keep you safe from radiation and fall damage. If you want to fix up your Power Armor, you will need a Power Armor Station. This guide will show you how to get the Power Armor Station plans in Fallout 76.

Where to find the Power Armor Station plans in Fallout 76

The Power Armor Station is one of the many workstations that you can build in your camp. While other stations like the Brewing Station allow you to craft drinks, the Power Armor Station is specific to Power Armor. Unlike the main workstations that you will be using, the Power Armor Station plans aren’t just given to you. Instead, you need to track them down if you want to build this useful tool.

There are a few ways to get your hands on the Power Armor Station plans in Fallout 76. The first of them is also the cheapest method; completing a side quest. There is no main quest to complete to get the Power Armor Station plans. Instead, you will need to travel to the southern part of the map called the Ash Heap, and look for the Garrahan Mining Headquarters. Interacting with the poster out of the building will start the Miner Miracles quest. Completing the quest will reward you with the plans.

If you would rather take the shorter route to get the Power Armor Station plans, you can also purchase them from another player if they happen to be selling them. You can also purchase the plans from multiple vendors around the map. Vendor Bot Phoenix, MODUS, and the Brotherhood Vendor all have the plans available. Of course, you will want to save up plenty of Caps if you are going to buy the plans.