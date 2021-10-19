Far Cry 6: Paint The Town statue locations

The Paint The Town map below will help you find where all the statues are that you need to paint for Zenia in the Paint The Town mission in Far Cry 6. All of the statues are guarded by soldiers, so you have a choice between being stealthy, or being loud and evasive. If you try to openly fight your way around the whole city, you’re going to get overwhelmed pretty fast. And don’t try to take short cuts through the blockaded parts of the city. You’ll face a lot of hostile soldiers and it’ll take longer, so only go in there if you absolutely have to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This mission starts at the Mercurio Mecánico Guerrilla hideout, and the closest statue is a little way to the south of there in the middle of a major three-way intersection.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next statue is a block west of the hideout. There’s a truckload of soldiers nearby, but they won’t necessarily notice you defacing the statue, so you’re best off ignoring them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find a statue south west of Hotel Paraíso. There’s a truck patrolling around here, so wait for it to pass before you get your spray can out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A little way south east of the El Rayo Cinema is another statue. The easiest way to get in and out of this plaza is via the sewer tunnel, the other end of which is a couple of blocks to the west. The statue is heavily guarded, and reinforcements will arrive quickly, so once you’ve cleared the area, paint the statue and get out of there fast.

Find the entrance to the sewers here (Screenshot by Gamepur)

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a statue on a little triangular lawn near the waterfront. If there’s a soldier patrolling here, wait for them to turn away before you get to work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another statue can be found on the waterfront, close to a little fort. This area’s pretty quiet in terms of soldiers, but do keep an eye out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next statue is on Palmera Promenade, which is a restricted area. Scale the rooftops from the north to get in, then get out fast.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A statue forms the centrepiece of Cartagena Park. It’s not well guarded unless you try to come at it from the north.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the next statue in Los Reyes Plaza. There are soldiers around here, but they should ignore you if you don’t have any Heat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a statue in a little garden overlooking the rivermouth in the south of the city. It’s unguarded, but patrol trucks sometimes pass nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Opposite the start point for the Malecon Miracle Mile checkpoint race is another mercifully unguarded statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final statue is in Iselda Park on the eastern waterfront. There’s an army checkpoint near here, so take care.