Fastest LBs in Madden 23
Sideline-to-sideline speed.
With NFL offenses spreading out in the adoption of schemes that work at the collegiate level, speed has never been more important on defense. In your linebacking corps, you’ll want sideline-to-sideline spread to cover pass-catching tight ends and running backs, as well as the ability to get into the backfield quickly and sack the quarterback. If you’re looking for the players with the best top-end speed, you’re in the right place. Let’s look at the fastest linebackers in Madden 23.
Who are the fastest linebackers in Madden 23?
A player’s actual speed is going to come down to a combination of their Speed and Acceleration ratings. Speed is king because it tells you a player’s top-end output; however, Acceleration plays a part because it determines how a player can get up to their max pace. You should also factor in other defensive ratings as Speed doesn’t actually change a player’s Overall rating much. Some of the fastest players aren’t actually that good at defense. With all of that in mind, here are the fastest linebackers, ranked by Speed.
|Speed
|Name and team
|Position
|Overall
|Acceleration
|93
|Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals)
|MLB
|78
|92
|92
|Troy Andersen (Falcons)
|MLB
|69
|94
|92
|Devin White (Bucs)
|MLB
|85
|91
|92
|Kyron Johnson (Eagles)
|LOLB
|65
|93
|91
|Channing Tindall (Dolphins)
|MLB
|68
|94
|91
|Micah Parsons (Cowboys)
|ROLB
|88
|95
|90
|Christian Harris (Texans)
|MLB
|68
|93
|90
|Jamin Davis (Commanders)
|MLB
|72
|93
|90
|Divine Deablo (Raiders)
|MLB
|69
|87
|90
|Tanner Muse (Seahawks)
|MLB
|64
|90
|90
|Devin Bush (Steelers)
|MLB
|77
|92
|90
|Deion Jones (Falcons)
|MLB
|82
|91
|90
|Noah Dawkins (Free Agent)
|ROLB
|64
|90
|90
|Blake Cashman (Texans)
|ROLB
|82
|91
|90
|Montrel Meander (Free Agent)
|ROLB
|57
|90
While many of these players are on the lower end of the Overall spectrum, there are a few standout players. Notably, Micah Parsons is already an 88-rated player at the ROLB position and is only 23 years old. He’s definitely a player to target. Devin White is another younger stud, this time at the MLB position, that’s worth a look whether you’re playing Franchise or Ultimate Team. While you’re building your defense, you should also probably check out the fastest safeties in the league. After all, speed kills, especially in the NFL.