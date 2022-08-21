Fastest LBs in Madden 23

With NFL offenses spreading out in the adoption of schemes that work at the collegiate level, speed has never been more important on defense. In your linebacking corps, you’ll want sideline-to-sideline spread to cover pass-catching tight ends and running backs, as well as the ability to get into the backfield quickly and sack the quarterback. If you’re looking for the players with the best top-end speed, you’re in the right place. Let’s look at the fastest linebackers in Madden 23.

Who are the fastest linebackers in Madden 23?

A player’s actual speed is going to come down to a combination of their Speed and Acceleration ratings. Speed is king because it tells you a player’s top-end output; however, Acceleration plays a part because it determines how a player can get up to their max pace. You should also factor in other defensive ratings as Speed doesn’t actually change a player’s Overall rating much. Some of the fastest players aren’t actually that good at defense. With all of that in mind, here are the fastest linebackers, ranked by Speed.

Speed Name and team Position Overall Acceleration 93 Isaiah Simmons (Cardinals) MLB 78 92 92 Troy Andersen (Falcons) MLB 69 94 92 Devin White (Bucs) MLB 85 91 92 Kyron Johnson (Eagles) LOLB 65 93 91 Channing Tindall (Dolphins) MLB 68 94 91 Micah Parsons (Cowboys) ROLB 88 95 90 Christian Harris (Texans) MLB 68 93 90 Jamin Davis (Commanders) MLB 72 93 90 Divine Deablo (Raiders) MLB 69 87 90 Tanner Muse (Seahawks) MLB 64 90 90 Devin Bush (Steelers) MLB 77 92 90 Deion Jones (Falcons) MLB 82 91 90 Noah Dawkins (Free Agent) ROLB 64 90 90 Blake Cashman (Texans) ROLB 82 91 90 Montrel Meander (Free Agent) ROLB 57 90

While many of these players are on the lower end of the Overall spectrum, there are a few standout players. Notably, Micah Parsons is already an 88-rated player at the ROLB position and is only 23 years old. He’s definitely a player to target. Devin White is another younger stud, this time at the MLB position, that’s worth a look whether you’re playing Franchise or Ultimate Team. While you’re building your defense, you should also probably check out the fastest safeties in the league. After all, speed kills, especially in the NFL.