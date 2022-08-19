Seeing blown coverages in Madden 23 can certainly cause instant panic when you are on defense. This is because the only hope your team has of stopping a breakout receiver is through your safeties. That is where speed comes into play. The gridiron title has several speedy safeties that are able to traverse from one sideline to the other in just a few seconds. Better yet, if these fast defenders happen to intercept the ball, they should be able to blaze their way to the end zone. Here are the fastest safeties you can find in Madden 23.

Who are the fastest safeties in Madden 23?

Judging a player’s pace can be a tricky task in Madden 23. Of course, the Speed rating plays the biggest role. But, some players can accelerate to such a high degree, that it is possible for them to even beat out those with the best Speed. Additionally, the Speed rating doesn’t have a great impact on a player’s Overall, so expect to see a few quick safeties with lackluster defensive abilities. You can find the fastest safeties below, listed in order of the highest Speed ratings.

Speed Name and team Position Overall Acceleration 94 JT Woods (Chargers) FS 68 93 94 Nick Cross (Colts) SS 69 96 94 Percy Butler (Commanders) FS 66 96 94 Tycen Anderson (Bengals) SS 65 95 93 Darnell Savage (Packers) FS 79 92 93 Daxton Hill (Bengals) FS 75 94 93 Jeremy Chinn (Panthers) SS 82 92 93 Justin Reid (Chiefs) SS 82 92 93 Lewis Cine (Vikings) FS 75 95 93 Nazeeh Johnson (Chiefs) SS 65 94

No matter if you’re playing Franchise or Ultimate Team, the two best defenders you should be acquiring here is Jeremy Chinn and Justin Reid. Both stars are only 25 years of age, making them relatively cheap to buy in MUT, and they are the most likely to develop X-Factors over time in Franchise. You may also want to look into the fastest wide receivers, as you can compare and see which wideouts these defenders are able to keep up with.