FIFA 2: How to complete Flashback Harry Kane SBC – Requirements and solutions
One of the Premier League’s best strikers gets his due.
Team of the Year may be the talk of the town in FIFA 22, but EA Sports has also given fans a few other things to do. Notably, the team dropped a new Flashback Harry Kane into SBCs on January 21. The 93 OVR card celebrates Kane’s 2017-18 season where he earned his way into that year’s TOTY. So, how do you get this star striker into your team? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Flashback Harry Kane SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete four different lineups. Each comes with its own set of requirements that you’ll need to keep in mind.
The requirements are as follows:
The HurriKane
- Starting players – 11
- Spurs players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating- Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
The Three Lions
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward -Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward -Prime Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Currently, you’ll need to spend around 440,000 Coins to add Kane to your team. However, you have a month to finish him, so you can slowly get this done as you accumulate cards. Plus, that price might come down a bit as players open packs over the course of the Team of the Year promo. Here are a few solutions to help you out.
The HurriKane
- ST: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)
- CAM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)
- RM: RM TOTW Puertas (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)
- CB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)
The Three Lions
- ST: ST TOTW Andre Silva (84 OVR)
- LM: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)
- RM: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)
- LB: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB John Stones (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)
- RB: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)
- ST: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)
- LM: LW TOTW Oyarzabal (87 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marco Verrratti (87 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)
- RB: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- LW: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)
- ST: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)
- RW: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)
- LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CCM: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)
- LB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RCB: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Koel Casteels (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (83 OVR)
This challenge is set to expire on February 21.