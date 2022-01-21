FIFA 2: How to complete Flashback Harry Kane SBC – Requirements and solutions

Team of the Year may be the talk of the town in FIFA 22, but EA Sports has also given fans a few other things to do. Notably, the team dropped a new Flashback Harry Kane into SBCs on January 21. The 93 OVR card celebrates Kane’s 2017-18 season where he earned his way into that year’s TOTY. So, how do you get this star striker into your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Flashback Harry Kane SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete four different lineups. Each comes with its own set of requirements that you’ll need to keep in mind.

The requirements are as follows:

The HurriKane

Starting players – 11

Spurs players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating- Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

The Three Lions

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward -Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward -Prime Gold Players Pack

Solutions

Currently, you’ll need to spend around 440,000 Coins to add Kane to your team. However, you have a month to finish him, so you can slowly get this done as you accumulate cards. Plus, that price might come down a bit as players open packs over the course of the Team of the Year promo. Here are a few solutions to help you out.

The HurriKane

ST : ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR)

: ST Wout Weghorst (83 OVR) ST : ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR) CAM : CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) LM : LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)

: LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR) LCDM : CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR)

: CM Thomas Partey (83 OVR) RCDM : CDM Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)

: CDM Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR) RM : RM TOTW Puertas (82 OVR)

: RM TOTW Puertas (82 OVR) CB : CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR)

: CB Antonio Rudiger (83 OVR) CB : CB John Stones (83 OVR)

: CB John Stones (83 OVR) CB : CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR)

: CB Azpilicueta (83 OVR) GK: GK Edouard Mendy (83 OVR)

The Three Lions

ST : ST TOTW Andre Silva (84 OVR)

: ST TOTW Andre Silva (84 OVR) LM : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR)

: CAM Phil Foden (84 OVR) RM : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCDM : CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernandinho (83 OVR) RCDM : CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR)

: CDM Jordan Henderson (84 OVR) LB : ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (83 OVR) LCB : CB John Stones (83 OVR)

: CB John Stones (83 OVR) RCB : CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) GK: GK Nick Pope (83 OVR)

Premier League

ST : ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR)

: ST Romelu Lukaku (88 OVR) ST : LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

: LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR) LM : LW TOTW Oyarzabal (87 OVR)

: LW TOTW Oyarzabal (87 OVR) LCM : CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (84 OVR) RCM : CM Marco Verrratti (87 OVR)

: CM Marco Verrratti (87 OVR) RM : RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (84 OVR) LCB : CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR)

: CB Gerard Pique (84 OVR) RCB : CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR) RB : LB Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LB Guerreiro (84 OVR) GK: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

LW : LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

: LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR) ST : ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR) RW : RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR)

: RM Serge Gnabry (85 OVR) LCM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) CCM : CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

: CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR) RCM : CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

: CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR) LB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) LCB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) RCB : GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

: GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR) RB : GK Koel Casteels (86 OVR)

: GK Koel Casteels (86 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (83 OVR)

This challenge is set to expire on February 21.