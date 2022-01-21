FIFA 22: How to complete Lionel Messi vs. Robert Lewandowski TOTY Teams challenge

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is underway, and in conjunction with the launch, EA Sports and the FIFA team have released a new Teams challenge. Two players from the TOTY, PSG attacker Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, are the featured footballers in this event. So, what are the objectives and rewards?

How to complete Messi vs. Lewandowski Teams challenge

To select a side of this challenge, click on the Objectives tab on the bottom-left hand side of the FUT Main Menu. Scroll over to the Teams section, and then select either Messi or Lewandowski, depending on your preference. We should note that once you have made the selection, a TOTY Loan card of that player will be added to your collection.

If you select Messi, here are the objectives that need to met for this challenge:

Striking Instinct – Score three goals with a RW in a Squad Battles match on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 300 XP)

– Score three goals with a RW in a Squad Battles match on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 300 XP) Perfect Pass – Assist with an PSG player in five separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals) (rewards is 600 XP)

– Assist with an PSG player in five separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals) (rewards is 600 XP) Ligue 1 Leader – Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) matches with at least seven Ligue 1 players in the starting lineup (reward is 600 XP)

– Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) matches with at least seven Ligue 1 players in the starting lineup (reward is 600 XP) All Rounder – Assist and score in the same match using a Ligue 1 player (reward is 500 XP)

Should you choose Lewandowski, these are the following objectives:

Striking Instinct – Score three goals with a ST in a Squad Battles match on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 300 XP)

– Score three goals with a ST in a Squad Battles match on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 300 XP) Perfect Pass – Assist with a Bayern Munich player in five separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals) (rewards is 600 XP)

– Assist with a Bayern Munich player in five separate Squad Battles matches (or Rivals) (rewards is 600 XP) Bundesliga Best – Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) matches with at least seven Bundesliga players in the starting lineup (reward is 600 XP)

– Win five Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) matches with at least seven Bundesliga players in the starting lineup (reward is 600 XP) All Rounder – Assist and score in the same match using a Ligue 1 player (reward is 500 XP)

Users will need to complete at least one objective to be eligible for rewards. The group reward is a Premium Electrum Players Pack, and the team reward for the winning team is a Premium Gold Pack

If you are looking to make a decision based on early numbers, it appears that the Messi side is out to a early lead. The gap between the two sides are close, however. Information is accurate as of this writing. This event will end on February 2.