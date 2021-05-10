FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Joaquin SBC – Requirements and solutions
Going back to ’05.
A day after releasing a new Squad Building Challenge featuring Villarreal midfielder Uros Racic, another LaLiga-themed SBC dropped on May 10. This one is a Flashback Squad Building Challenge, one that features Real Betis winger Joaquin Sanchez Rodriguez, or otherwise known as Joaquin. This 90 OVR Flashback card turns the clock all the way back to 2005, and here’s how you can add it to your collection.
How to complete Flashback Joaquin SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:
Los Verdiblancos
- Starting players – 11
- Real Betis players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
La Furia Roja
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Los Verdiblancos
- LST: ST Joselu (76 OVR)
- RST: TOTW ST Kike Garcia (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Marc Cucurella (81 OVR)
- RM: RM Carlos Soler (79 OVR)
- LCM: CM Roque Mesa (78 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Asier Illarramendi (80 OVR)
- CAM: CM Sergio Canales (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Victor Laguaradia (78 OVR)
- MCB: CB Willi Orban (79 OVR)
- RCB: GK Alex Remiro (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
La Furia Roja
- LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- RST: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- LCAM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- RCAM: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- LCDM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (80 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (82 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)
- RB: RB Nelson Semedo (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 14.