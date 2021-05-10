FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Joaquin SBC – Requirements and solutions

A day after releasing a new Squad Building Challenge featuring Villarreal midfielder Uros Racic, another LaLiga-themed SBC dropped on May 10. This one is a Flashback Squad Building Challenge, one that features Real Betis winger Joaquin Sanchez Rodriguez, or otherwise known as Joaquin. This 90 OVR Flashback card turns the clock all the way back to 2005, and here’s how you can add it to your collection.

How to complete Flashback Joaquin SBC

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

Los Verdiblancos

Starting players – 11

Real Betis players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Furia Roja

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Solutions

Los Verdiblancos

LST: ST Joselu (76 OVR)

ST Joselu (76 OVR) RST: TOTW ST Kike Garcia (81 OVR)

TOTW ST Kike Garcia (81 OVR) LM: LM Marc Cucurella (81 OVR)

LM Marc Cucurella (81 OVR) RM: RM Carlos Soler (79 OVR)

RM Carlos Soler (79 OVR) LCM: CM Roque Mesa (78 OVR)

CM Roque Mesa (78 OVR) RCM: CDM Asier Illarramendi (80 OVR)

CDM Asier Illarramendi (80 OVR) CAM: CM Sergio Canales (82 OVR)

CM Sergio Canales (82 OVR) LCB: CB Victor Laguaradia (78 OVR)

CB Victor Laguaradia (78 OVR) MCB: CB Willi Orban (79 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (79 OVR) RCB: GK Alex Remiro (80 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (80 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

La Furia Roja

LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) RST : GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) LCAM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) RCAM: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) LCDM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (80 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (80 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (82 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (82 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)

GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR) RB: RB Nelson Semedo (83 OVR)

RB Nelson Semedo (83 OVR) GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 14.