FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Alessandro Florenzi SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 21 FOF (Festival of FUTball) Path to Glory promo rolls on, as EA Sports and the FIFA 21 released a brand new SBC on June 12. Italian midfielder Alessandro Florenzi is the prize for this one, as FIFA players can now look to acquire a 91 OVR player item of the PSG footballer. And by the way, don’t forget that this card is also eligible for a possible upgrade.

So, how can you add Florenzi to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete FOF Path to Glory Alessandro Florenzi SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to fill out three separate lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the three parts are as follows:

Paris Saint-Germain

Starting players – 11

PSG players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Paris Saint-Germain

ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) MCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

CM Paulinho (83 OVR) RCAM: TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)

TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR) LCDM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Allan (83 OVR)

CM Allan (83 OVR) LB: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) LCB: CB Marquinhos (84 OVR)

CB Marquinhos (84 OVR) RCB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR) RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

National Duty

LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CAM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) LCM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RCM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) CDM: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR) LB: TOTS ST Georgios Giakoumakis (88 OVR)

TOTS ST Georgios Giakoumakis (88 OVR) LCB: CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTGS CAM Billy Arce (89 OVR)

TOTGS CAM Billy Arce (89 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

Ligue 1

LST: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

CM Paulinho (83 OVR) RST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR) LCM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR) RB: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)

GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR) GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 16.