FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Alessandro Florenzi SBC – Requirements and solutions
A new FOF SBC is out.
The FIFA 21 FOF (Festival of FUTball) Path to Glory promo rolls on, as EA Sports and the FIFA 21 released a brand new SBC on June 12. Italian midfielder Alessandro Florenzi is the prize for this one, as FIFA players can now look to acquire a 91 OVR player item of the PSG footballer. And by the way, don’t forget that this card is also eligible for a possible upgrade.
So, how can you add Florenzi to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete FOF Path to Glory Alessandro Florenzi SBC
In order to complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to fill out three separate lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the three parts are as follows:
Paris Saint-Germain
- Starting players – 11
- PSG players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Ligue 1
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Paris Saint-Germain
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- MCAM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- RCAM: TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Allan (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Marquinhos (84 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
National Duty
- LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- LCM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RCM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- CDM: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR)
- LB: TOTS ST Georgios Giakoumakis (88 OVR)
- LCB: CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTGS CAM Billy Arce (89 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
Ligue 1
- LST: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- RST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)
- RB: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)
- GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 16.