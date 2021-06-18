FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Jack Grealish SBC – Requirements and solutions
A 91 OVR card of Grealish is up for grabs.
In addition to the launch of Season 7 on June 18, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 continued the FOF Path to Glory promo. This week, FIFA players have a chance to acquire a 91 OVR player item of Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish via a new Squad Building Challenge. So, what do you need to do in order to add the FOF Grealish to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions that could help you out along the way.
How to complete FOF Path to Glory Jack Grealish SBC
To complete the Grealish SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three parts. The requirements for each part are as follows:
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Premier League
- LST: ST Rodrigo (82 OVR)
- RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- MCM: CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)
- LWB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR)
- RWB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LCAM: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)
- RCAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- LCB: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Bernando Silva (87 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Daley Blind (84 OVR)
- LCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 25.