FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Jack Grealish SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to the launch of Season 7 on June 18, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 continued the FOF Path to Glory promo. This week, FIFA players have a chance to acquire a 91 OVR player item of Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish via a new Squad Building Challenge. So, what do you need to do in order to add the FOF Grealish to your collection? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions that could help you out along the way.

How to complete FOF Path to Glory Jack Grealish SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Grealish SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three parts. The requirements for each part are as follows:

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Premier League

LST: ST Rodrigo (82 OVR)

ST Rodrigo (82 OVR) RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) LCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) MCM: CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR)

CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)

CAM Coutinho (83 OVR) LWB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) MCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB: CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR)

CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR) RWB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

National Duty

ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LCAM: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)

CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR) RCAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)

LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR) RM: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) CM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR) LCB: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) RCB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

ST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) LM: LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR)

LM Steven Bergwijn (83 OVR) RM: RW Bernando Silva (87 OVR)

RW Bernando Silva (87 OVR) CAM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)

CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LB: CB Daley Blind (84 OVR)

CB Daley Blind (84 OVR) LCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) RCB: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) RB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)

Related: FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Lucas Hernandez Objectives challenge

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 25.