FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Lucas Hernandez Objectives challenge

On June 18, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off Week 2 of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory promo. To start off the week, the FIFA team added a new Objectives challenge to FUT, with a 90 OVR player item of Bayern Munich back Lucas Hernandez being the prize. So, how can you add the Frenchman to your collection. Let’s go over what you will need to do.

FIFA players will need to complete four different objectives for this challenge, all of which must be done in Squad Battles or Rivals. The four objectives are as follows:

Offensive Presence – Score four Headers in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score four Headers in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Wide Delivery – Assist with Crosses in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist with Crosses in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Les Bleus – Score using French players in eight separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using French players in eight separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Overlap Threat – Assist in 12 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using defenders (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Players who finish all four will receive 300 XP towards Season 7, and the 90 OVR Hernandez card.

These four objectives are somewhat similar to the ones that were a part of the FOF Christian Eriksen Objectives challenge from last week, in the sense that you can complete this in Squad Battles.

You won’t necessarily need to worry about * Skill Moves this week, but you will need agile defenders that can move the ball, plus some solid French attackers, in order to get this done quickly. Ideally, you might want to use Mbappe if you have him, or cost-effective options like Wissam Ben Yedder or Alexandre Lacazette.

This challenge will expire on June 25.