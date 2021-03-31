FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Marco Reus SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new day of the FUT Birthday promo is here, and that means a brand new Squad Building Challenge. On March 31, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new SBC, and a 91 OVR player card of Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus is the prize. Players can pick up this 91 OVR card, which is set to the LW position to celebrate FUT 14, but to do so, you’ll need to complete a couple of lineups first.

How to complete FUT Birthday Marco Reus SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

Much like with the Arturo Vidal SBC that dropped on March 29, FIFA players will need to complete three separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the three are as follows:

Borussia Dortmund

Starting players – 11

Dortmund players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

Borussia Dortmund

Solutions coming soon.

National Duty

Solutions coming soon.

Bundesliga

Solutions coming soon.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 16.

